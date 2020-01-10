पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:बिलाें के विराेध में रेलवे स्टेशन व पोस्ट ऑफिस के सामने प्रदर्शन

रतनगढ़13 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के आह्वान पर सोमवार को कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने रविवार काे संसद में पास किए गए दाे कृषि बिलाें के विराेध में पोस्ट ऑफिस व रेलवे स्टेशन सामने प्रदर्शन किया। रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने देहात कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष भानीराम मेघवाल, पूसाराम गोदारा व निवर्तमान प्रधान गिरधारीलाल बांगड़वा के नेतृत्व में तथा वहीं पोस्ट ऑफिस के सामने पीसीसी सदस्य रमेशचंद्र इंदौरिया के नेतृत्व में कार्यकर्ताओं ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

इस दाैरान रामवीरसिंह राईका, जगमोहन हारित, जसकरण गौड़, सोहनलाल माली, चांद खोखर, मुखत्यार खान, नवीन वर्मा, खाली पठान आदि मौजूद थे। इधर, रेलवे स्टेशन के आगे हरलाल डूडी, फारूक मोहम्मद, रणजीत सेहला, राधेश्याम सहारण, सुनील जाखड़, अशोक शर्मा आदि माैजूद रहे।

