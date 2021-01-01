पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहशत में लोग:गोलसर में पैंथर की अफवाह से ग्रामीणाें में दहशत, वन विभाग की टीम पहुंची

रतनगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • टीम को जंगली बिल्ली के मिले पदचिह्न, वापस लौटी

गोलसर गांव काे ग्रामीणाें ने एक जंगली जानवर काे देखा ताे उसे पैंथर या टाइगर समझ बैठे। इसके बाद क्षेत्र में पैंथर के मूवमेंट की अफवाह फैल गई। इससे ग्रामीणाें में दहशत हाे गई। इसकी सूचना वन विभाग काे दी गई। इसके बाद रेंजर नागेश पुरोहित, वनपाल बद्रीप्रसाद पुरोहित, सहायक वनपाल सुशील कुमार, वन रक्षक विक्रमसिंह, वन विभाग अफजाल, बूंदे खां, धर्मचंद, भंवरलाल, ओमप्रकाश, गोवर्धन गांव गोलसर पहुंचे तथा जानवर की तलाश की।

आखिर वन विभाग की टीम को दो-तीन स्थानों पर उक्त जानवर के पदचिह्न मिले। पदचिह्नाें की फोटो उन्होंने रणथंभोर अभयारण्य भेजी, जहां से यह स्पष्ट हुआ कि ये पदचिह्न टाइगर व पैंथर के नहीं है, बल्कि बड़ी जंगली बिल्ली के हैं। इसके बाद वन विभाग की टीम देर शाम वापस लौट आई।

