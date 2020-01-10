पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:किसानाें ने सड़क ठेकेदार पर धमकी देने का आराेप लगाया, प्रदर्शन किया

रतनगढ़13 घंटे पहले
रतनगढ़ से लोसल वाया सालासर सड़क मार्ग का निर्माण कर रहे ठेकेदार पर किसानों ने धमकियां देने का आरोप लगाते हुए सोमवार को उपखंड कार्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया। इसके बाद ठेकेदार पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग काे लेकर तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। किसानों ने आरोप लगाया कि ठेकेदार व उनके कार्मिक रतनगढ़ से सांगासर सड़क मार्ग पर बंद पड़े सड़क निर्माण कार्य को शुरू करवाने की बात कहते हुए किसानों को धमकियां दे रहे हैं।

नरेश गोदारा ने बताया कि ठेकेदार के लोग देर रात गाड़ियों में गांव में घूमकर लोगों में दहशत पैदा कर रहे हैं, जो क्षेत्र की शांति व्यवस्था को भंग करने का प्रयास है। इस तरह के लोगों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। इस मौके पर प्यारेलाल पूनिया, सांवरमल ढ़ाका, हनुमानाराम मेघवाल, नारायणप्रसाद गोदारा, विक्रमसिंह राठौड़, गोविंद सहारण, सुभाष गोदारा, भंवराराम गोदारा, प्रेमसिंह, बजरंगलाल, मूलाराम ऐचरा, श्रवणसिंह, भागीरथ ऐचरा, देवीलाल जाट, गजानंद सिहाग, राकेश गोदारा, सांवरमल थालोड़ अादि माैजूद रहे।

