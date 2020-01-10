पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:स्थानांतरण नीति के अनुसार तबादला करने की शिक्षक संघ ने उठाई मांग, ज्ञापन दिया

रतनगढ़13 घंटे पहले
शिक्षक संघ एलीमेंट्री सेकेंडरी टीचर एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष रविकांत सैनी के नेतृत्व में दिए गए ज्ञापन में उल्लेख किया गया है कि राज्य सरकार को शिक्षा विभाग में स्थायी स्थानांतरण नीति बनाकर विभाग सभी संवर्गों के कर्मचारियों के तबादले करने चाहिए।

ब्लॉक उपाध्यक्ष विजेंद्र मीणा ने रोस्टर रजिस्टर संधारण किए बिना की जारी पदाेन्नतियों का विराेध जताया। इस मौके पर विजेंद्र, शंकरलाल मीणा, परमेश्वरलाल, रामबाबु शुक्ला, इंद्रसिंह फगेड़िया, पन्नालाल जांघू, रामचंद्र सीलू आदि माैजूद रहे।
बीदासर. एलीमेंट्री सैकेंडरी टीचर एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियाें ने एसडीएम श्योराम वर्मा को ज्ञापन साैंपकर स्थानांतरण नीति के अनुसार शिक्षकाें के तबादले करने की मांग की। ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष हेमराज मीणा ने बताया राज्य सरकार ने तबादलों से बैन हटाया है, लेकिन इसमें तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षकाें काे शामिल नहीं किया गया।

महिला संगठन मंत्री संतोष बारूपाल ने बताया कि सरकार के आदेशों की अवहेलना कर रोस्टर रजिस्टर संधारण किए बिना विभागीय पदोन्नतियां की जा रही हैं। इस दाैरान बत्तीलाल, बहादुर सिंह, मोहनलाल मीणा, जितेंद्र गुर्जर, रणदीप गुर्जर, मुरारीलाल, विनोद मीणा, नरेंद्र कुमार, ताराचंद मीणा, मोहरसिंह, शेखर, हरकेश कुमार, राजेश, बत्तू सिंह आदि माैजूद रहे।

