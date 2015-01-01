पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:आपणी योजना की पेयजल लाइन टूटने से एक माह से बह रहा पानी

रतनगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव छोटड़िया में पाबूसर सड़क मार्ग पर बने उच्च जलाशय में आपणी योजना से होने वाली पेयजल आपूर्ति लाइन पिछले कई दिनों से क्षतिग्रस्त है, जिसके चलते मीठा पानी रास्ते पर व्यर्थ बह रहा है। गांव के श्रीकरणी युवा मंडल के सदस्य नरसीदान चारण ने बताया कि रतनगढ़ से भानूदा जाने वाले रास्ते पर पाइप लाइन टूट जाने से करीब एक माह से कीचड़ फैला हुआ है, जिसके कारण लोग काफी परेशान है।

समस्या को लेकर उच्चाधिकारियों को भी अवगत करवाया गया है, लेकिन आज तक इसका समाधान नहीं हो पाया। उन्होंने बताया कि यदि शीघ्र ही समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ, तो रास्ते को रोका जाएगा। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने विभाग के प्रति आक्रोश भी प्रकट किया। इस अवसर पर तोलाराम शर्मा, मोहनदान चारण, रूपाराम नाई, विनोद प्रजापत, नानूराम नायक, शंकरलाल शर्मा, कमल नाई, रामनारायण शर्मा सहित कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें