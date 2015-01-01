पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  A Young Man Committed Suicide By Hanging Himself At A Deserted Place In Mehroli

आत्महत्या:महरोली में सुनसान स्थल पर युवक ने फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या की

रींगसएक घंटा पहले
ग्राम महरोली में रविवार की शाम को 28 वर्षीय युवक ने सुनसान स्थल पर फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने बताया कि शाम को सूचना मिली कि महरोली ग्राम में सुनसान स्थल पर एक पेड़ के युवक की लाश लटकी हुई है।

पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो महरोली निवासी मोहनलाल सैनी (28) पुत्र हनुमान प्रसाद सैनी पेड़ के तने पर रस्सी का फंदा लगाकर लटका हुआ मिला। उसे राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लेकर अाए, जहां मृत घोषित कर दिया। शव को राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के मुर्दाघर में रखवाया गया है। शव का पोस्टमार्टम 23 नवंबर को करवाया जाएगा। पुलिस पूछताछ में सामने आया कि मोहनलाल सैनी अविवाहित था और मजदूरी करता था।

