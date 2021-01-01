पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:कमरे में सो रहे लोगों को बंद कर गहने व 2.80 लाख रुपए ले गए

रींगस2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम पुरोहित का बास में चोरों ने मकान में सो रहे लाेगों के कमरों को कुंदी लगाकर सोने-चांदी के आभूषण व दो लाख 80 हजार रुपए ले गए। पुलिस ने बताया कि मुकेश कुमार पुत्र नाथूराम बलाई निवासी पुरोहित का बास ग्राम पंचायत तपीपल्या ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई कि वे चार भाई अपने कमरों में सो रहे थे। चोरों ने उनके कमरों के बाहर की कुंदी लगा दी तथा जिस कमरे में सामान रखा था तथा उसकी मां संतोष देवी सो रही थी, उन कमरों में रखी आलमारी, बक्से, संदूक आदि को तोड़कर सामान व नकदी ले गए।

इसमें मुकेश की पत्नी गीता देवी, उसके भाई मनोज की पत्नी बुगली देवी, महेंद्र की पत्नी मोनिका व राकेश की पत्नी सुशीला के सोने की नथ, टीके, मंगलसूत्र, टोपस, जोल्या, चांदी की पायजेब, तागड़ी, सटके, बरी के बेस आदि व एक लाख 64 हजार रुपए ले गए। मनोज की मां संतोष देवी नरेगा मजदूरी में मजूदरी करती है, उसके कमरे से एक लाख 15 हजार रुपए, सोने का बोरला, तागड़ी आदि ले गए। संतोष देवी की आंख खुलने पर सामान बिखरा हुआ मिलने पर चोरी की घटना की जानकारी मिली। पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज करके जांच प्रारंभ कर दी।

