किसान आंदोलन:रींगस में हुई किसान व श्रमिक पंचायत सभा में कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंशिक अनशन का निर्णय लिया

रींगस2 घंटे पहले
रींगस। खाटूश्यामजी मोड़ पर किसान श्रमिक पंचायत में विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए।
रींगस। खाटूश्यामजी मोड़ पर किसान श्रमिक पंचायत में विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए।
  • सभा में वक्ता बोले- किसानों के आंदोलन को तोड़ने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने ही 26 जनवारी को रचा षणयंत्र

खाटूश्यामजी मोड़ स्थित पुलिया के नीचे शुक्रवार को किसान व श्रमिक पंचायत सभा का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी व विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर 30 जनवरी से आंशिक रूप से अनशन करने का निर्णय लिया गया। अध्यक्षता ग्राम पंचायत सरगोठ सरपंच काकोड़िया मोहनलाल यादव ने की।

किसान पंचायत में राजस्थान युवा जाट महासभा के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एड. सांवर चौधरी ने किसानों व श्रमिकों से कहा कि किसान किसी भी कीमत पर नहीं झुकेगा और सरकार को हर हालात में तीनों कृषि कानून वापस लेने होंगे। गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसान गणतंत्र ट्रैक्टर परेड को लेकर केंद्र सरकार ने सोची समझी साजिश के तहत किसानों पर तिरंगे के अपमान का झूंठा आरोप लगाने का घिनौना कृत्य किया है। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर रात को किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत व मौजूद किसानों के साथ केंद्र सरकार व योगी सरकार दमनकारी कार्रवाई की जो अति निंदनीय है।

अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा तहसील सचिव का. केशाराम धायल ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की साजिश सफल नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। सरगोठ ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र सिंह बेनीवाल व कांग्रेस नेता लक्ष्मण सिंह यादव ने बताया कि किसानों को बदनाम करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने षड़यंत्र रचा है। इसका किसानों ने पर्दाफाश भी किया है।

सरकार व प्रशासन सही जांच कर दोषियों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करें। अन्यथा किसानों को अपना उग्र रूप धारण करना पड़ेगा। इससे पहले लक्ष्मण सिंह बिजारनिया, सुरेंद्र मोगा, मोहनलाल धायल, प्रेमप्रकाश धायल, रामनिवास धायल, विकास निठारवाल, हरलाल जीतरवाल, शंकर निठारवाल, अशोक गंवारिया, विक्रम कुमावत, मनफूल धायल, फूलाराम बाजिया ने भी विचार व्यक्त किया।

सभा क दौरान किसान, मजदूर व व्यापारियों ने सर्वसम्मति से प्रस्ताव पारित कर निर्णय लिया कि 30 जनवरी को महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में रींगस के खाटूश्यामजी मोड़ पर सुबह 11 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक आंशिक अनशन रखकर आंदोलन को वृहत स्तर पर प्रारंभ करने की रणनीति बनाई जाएगी। इस अवसर पर क्षेत्र के किसान, श्रमिक, व्यापारी, राजस्थान जाट महासभा, किसान सभा पदाधिकारी, सदस्य व क्षेत्र के प्रबुद्धजन उपस्थित थे।

