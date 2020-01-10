पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विरोध:गोचर भूमि से अतिक्रमण हटाने की मांग, लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

रींगस13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसकेएस औद्योगिक क्षेत्र परसरामपुरा सरगोठ में आवासीय कॉलोनी की बसावट गोचर भूमि में करवाने का आरोप

एसकेएस औद्योगिक क्षेत्र परसरामपुरा सरगोठ में स्थित आवासीय कॉलोनी की बसावट रीको की ओर से गोचर भूमि में करवाने का आरोप लगाते हुए उपखंड अधिकारी लक्ष्मीकांत गुप्ता को ज्ञापन दिया था। ज्ञापन देने के पांच दिन बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर सोमवार को रीकोवासियों, क्षेत्र के जमीन मालिकों व किसानों ने प्रदर्शन कर अतिक्रमण हटाने की मांग की। रीको अधिकारियों के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान अधिकारियों को चेतावनी दी कि जमीन की नपती करवाकर गोचर भूमि को खाली करवाया जाए। अन्यथा वृहद स्तर पर आंदोलन किया जाएगा। रीको क्षेत्रवासियों ने बताया कि उपखंड अधिकारी को दिए ज्ञापन लिखा था कि परसरामपुरा ग्राम में स्थित एसकेएस औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में रीको के खसरा नंबर 254/1 गोचर भूमि है। इसमें रीको ने आवासीय कॉलोनी की बसावट करवा दी और पूरी संपूर्ण कॉलोनी के प्लाॅटों का भी बेचान कर दिया।

ऐसे में ये कॉलोनी पूर्णतया अवैध हो रही है। कॉलोनी में प्लाॅट खरीदने वाले लोगों में भय व्याप्त है। कुछ दिनों पहले रीको व राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों ने जमीन की नपती की थी। इसमें रीको के आधार पर आवासीय कॉलोनी खसरा नंबर 254/2 के छह हैक्टेयर में अलॉट हुई थी। रीको मनमर्जी से सात हैक्टेयर का नक्शा बनाकर प्लाॅटों का बेचान कर रहा है, जबकि रीको की नपती के आधार पर आवासीय कॉलोनी गोचर किस्म में आ रही है।

ऐसे में जमीन की नपती करवाकर कॉलोनीवासियों को न्याय दिलवाएं तथा सरकारी भूमि 254/1 से अतिक्रमण हटवाया जाए। प्रदर्शन करने वालों में विजय कुमार, शैतान सिंह, श्यामसिंह, नंदूसिंह, शेरसिंह, किशनलाल, अशोक कुमार, सुरेश कुमार, सुरेंद्र, गोपाल यादव, दानाराम, लोकेश सैन, बाबूलाल, बजरंग लाल, कैलाशचंद्र, गोकुल, दातार शर्मा, रामवतार, लालचंद सहित अनेक लोग शामिल हैं। काबिलेगौर है कि रीको के पास स्थित किसानों ने अपनी जमीन पर निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया था। रीको अधिकारियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर निर्माण कार्य बंद करवाया था।

इस पर किसानों व रीको के पास स्थित जमीन मालिकों ने कलेक्टर सहित उच्चाधिकारियों से शिकायत कर जमीन की नपती की मांग की थी। 11 सितंबर को रीको व राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों ने जमीन की नपती की।

इस दौरान सामने आया कि रीको को सरकार की ओर से छह हैक्टेयर जमीन अलॉट की गई थी। रिको ने मनमर्जी से सात हैक्टेयर का नक्शा बनाकर प्लॉट बेच दिए। नपती के दौरान राजस्व अधिकारियों ने रीको के नकशे को गलत मानकर उच्चाधिकारियों को सूचना दी थी। इसके बाद रीको अधिकारियों ने जमीन की नतपी ईटीएस मशीन से करवाने की मांग रखी, लेकिन नपती दुबारा नहीं करवाई जा रही है। इससे रीको के पास स्थित जमीन मालिकों व रीको की आवासीय कॉलोनीवासियों में रीको अधिकारियों के प्रति आक्रोश है।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें