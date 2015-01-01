पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:बाल श्रमिकों को मजदूरी से बचाकर उन्हें शिक्षित बनाएं

रींगस37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • थानाधिकारी रघुवीर शरण शर्मा ने सीएलजी सदस्यों को बाल सप्ताह के बारे में जानकारी दी

थाना परिसर में मंगलवार को सीएलजी सदस्यों की बैठक हुई। इस दौरान बाल अधिकाराें की जानकारी देकर बाल मजदूरी छुड़वाने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। अध्यक्षता कर रहे थानाधिकारी रघुवीर शरण शर्मा ने बताया कि बाल सप्ताह चल रहा है, बाल सप्ताह के दौरान आमजन को बाल अधिकारों की जानकारी देकर बालश्रम पर रोक लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया जाएगा। साथ ही आमजन को भी बाल श्रमिकों को उन्हें मजदूरी से बचाकर शिक्षित करना चाहिए। इसके लिए गरीब व अनाथ तबके के बच्चों की मदद करनी चाहिए। थानाधिकारी शर्मा ने बाल श्रम अधिनियम की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि 14 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों से मजदूरी करवाना कानूनन अपराध है। ऐसे में कोई भी फैक्ट्री, होटल आदि व्यवसायी बालकों से बाल श्रम नहीं करवा सकते। बाल श्रमिक मजदूरी करते मिले तो तत्काल पुलिस व 1098 पर सूचना दें। इससे तत्काल कार्रवाई कर बालक का जीवन सुरक्षित किया जा सके। सभा के दौरान जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति चुनावों को लेकर सीएलजी सदस्यों से वार्ता की। वार्ता के दौरान सीएलजी सदस्यों की ओर से बताए गए सुझावों पर थानाधिकारी ने तुरंत अमल करने का आश्वासन दिया। साथ ही जल्द ही व्यापार मंडल पदाधिकारियों की मीटिंग बुलाने का निर्णय लिया गया।

इससे क्षेत्र में चोरी आदि की घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए प्रमुख स्थलों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे, चौकीदार लगाने पर व्यापारियों से वार्ता की जाएगी। इस अवसर पर प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस ओमप्रकाश, श्रवण सारस्वत, जोगेंद्र जैफ, कैलाश चंद्र, ओमप्रकाश यादव, सुमेर सिंह, मनोज मीणा, रामेश्वर चौधरी, बनवारी लाल योगी, राजकुमार सैनी, मुकेश चौधरी सहित सीएलजी सदस्य, पुलिस थाने के अधिकारी, कर्मचारी व क्षेत्र के प्रबुद्धजन उपस्थित थे।

