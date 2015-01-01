पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:पेड़ से टकराकर स्कॉर्पियो पलटी, आठ घायल, तीन गंभीर

रींगस3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

श्रीमाधोपुर मार्ग पर स्थित पुलिस उप अधीक्षक कार्यालय के पास मंगलवार को स्कोर्पियो के पलटने से उसमें सवार आठ लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को इलाज के लिए राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती करवाया गया। तीन की हालत गंभीर होने पर जयपुर रैफर कर दिया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने घायलों को अस्पताल भिजवाया तथा मौके से क्षतिग्रस्त कार को हटवाकर यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारू की।

पुलिस ने बताया कि रमा शर्मा (22), अंकित अग्रवाल (24) व दीपक उर्फ सोनू (24) तीनों निवासी मथुरा यूपी की हालत गंभीर होने पर जयपुर रैफर किया गया है। और पांच जनों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद छुट्टी दे दी गई। थानाधिकारी रघुवीर शरण शर्मा ने बताया कि मौके से क्षतिग्रस्त कार को हटवाकर यातायात सुचारू करवाया गया। अभी तक इस प्रकरण में किसी ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं करवाई है।

डाबला : कार व मोटर साइकिल की टक्कर में एक कि मौत एक घायल

गांव जीलो व मावंडा कला के मध्य शिव शक्तिधाम के समीप मंगलवार को एक कार व मोटर साइकिल कि टक्कर में एक मोटर साइकिल सवार की मौत हो गई व दूसरा घायल हो गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक स्यालोदड़ा निवासी विजेन्द्र वर्मा व उमेश शर्मा मावंडा कला कि तरफ से अपने गांव जा रहे थे सामने से आ रही कार व मोटर साइकिल कीटक्कर होने से विजेन्द्र वर्मा की मौके पर ही मौत हो गयी जबकि उमेश शर्मा को सीकर रैफर किया गया। पोस्टमार्टम के लिए शव को पाटन अस्पताल में रखा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें