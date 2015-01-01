पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदभार:पद ग्रहण के बाद प्रधान विनाेद देवी ने कहा-बिना भेदभाव कराया जाएगा ग्राम पंचायताें का विकास

सादुलपुर29 मिनट पहले
पंचायत समिति राजगढ़ की नव निर्वाचित प्रधान विनोद देवी पूनिया ने पद ग्रहण किया। समाज कल्याण बोर्ड की पूर्व अध्यक्ष कमला कस्वां के मुख्य आतिथ्य में हुए कार्यक्रम में प्रधान विनोद देवी ने पूजा-अर्चना के बाद पद ग्रहण किया। प्रधान विनोद ने कहा कि पंचायत समिति के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में केंद्र सरकार एवं राज्य सरकार की योजनाओं को पारदर्शिता से लागू करेंगे।

बिना भेदभाव सभी ग्राम पंचायताें में विकास कार्य कराए जाएंगे। समाज कल्याण बोर्ड की पूर्व अध्यक्ष कमला कस्वां ने कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में जो विकास कार्य भाजपा सरकार के कार्यकाल के दौरान हुए हैं, वह कांग्रेस कभी भी नहीं करवा सकती। जनता ने जो कर्ज हमें दिया है, पंचायत समिति के प्रधान के रूप में हम उसको चुकाने का भरसक प्रयास करेंगे।

उप प्रधान प्रमिला लंबोरिया, भाजपा के जिला उपाध्यक्ष महावीर पूनिया, हेमराज पूनिया, प्रेम गोदारा, सत्यवीर पूनिया, विकास अधिकारी सुखदेव मंचस्थ अतिथि रहे। रामकुमार डोकवा, संपत बेरवाल, रामफल लंबोरिया, रामकुमार सिहाग, महेंद्र पूनिया, सतपाल चाहर, जगदीश सहारण, धर्मवीर पूनिया, सुमन आजाद, लोकराम मेघवाल ने अतिथियाें का स्वागत किया। भाजपा प्रवक्ता कुलदीप पूनिया ने संचालन किया।

