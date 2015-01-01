पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:सरपंच सहित 4 के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज

सादुलपुर3 घंटे पहले
हमीरवास थाने में सरपंच, उसके पति व माता-पिता के खिलाफ सरपंच चुनाव में लगाए गए ओबीसी प्रमाण पत्र को लेकर धोखाधड़ी करने का मामला दर्ज हुआ। पुलिस के अनुसार संतोष कुमार पुत्र हरिसिंह निवासी नवां ने रिपोर्ट दी कि तीन अक्टूबर को ग्राम पंचायत नवां के सरपंच पद का चुनाव हुआ था। चुनाव में पिंकी पत्नी अनूप जाट को विजयी घोषित किया।

सरपंच पद ओबीसी महिला के लिए आरक्षित था। चुनाव लड़ने व अन्य लाभ प्राप्त करने के उद्देश्य से पिंकी पत्नी अनूप कुमार पुत्र जयसिंह जाट निवासी नवां, पिंकी के पिता कमल सिंह पुत्र कन्हैया व माता विमला पत्नी कमल सिंह जाट निवासी जगराम का बास, बाढड़ा (हरियाणा) ने कूटरचित एवं षड्यंत्रपूर्वक दस्तावेज तैयार कर झूठा शपथ पत्र पेश किया।

रिपोर्ट में लिखा है कि कमल सिंह ने 5 मार्च, 2020 को अपने को पिलानी का मूल निवासी दर्ज कर पिंकी का ओबीसी का प्रमाण पत्र पेश किया। पिंकी ने शपथ पत्र में स्वयं को ओबीसी व एमए पास बताया है। पिंकी के पिता हरियाणा के मूल निवासी हैं और उनकी जगराम बास में कृषि भूमि है और वहां की मतदाता सूची में भी नाम अंकित है।

पिंकी का राजस्थान में ओबीसी प्रमाण पत्र नहीं बन सकता, क्योंकि हरियाणा में कमल सिंह की जाति ओबीसी में नहीं आती। कमल सिंह राजस्थान का मूल निवासी नहीं है। सरपंच पद के आरक्षण की सूचना मिलने पर उसने छलपूर्वक मतदाता सूची से नाम हटवाकर पिलानी में नाम जुड़वा लिया।

