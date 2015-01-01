पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदाेलन:आंदाेलन के समर्थन में आज दिल्ली कूच करेंगे किसान, नाैजवान सभा पदाधिकारी शाहजहांपुर में करेंगे जयपुर-दिल्ली हाईवे जाम

  • डीवाईएफआई की टीम ने पहाड़सर सहित अन्य गांवों में किसानों से संपर्क किया और सहयाेग मांगा

भारत की जनवादी नौजवान सभा के नेतृत्व में तहसील के किसान एवं नौजवान शनिवार को दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। नरेंद्र ढाका ने बताया कि किसान विरोधी बिलों के विरोध में रविवार को तहसील के किसान एवं नौजवान जयपुर-दिल्ली हाईवे पर शाहजापुर बॉर्डर के पास हाइवे को जाम करेंगे। इसमें भाग लेने के लिए शनिवार शाम को किसानों एवं नौजवानों का जत्था दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होगा।

डीवाईएफआई टीम ने शुक्रवार को पहाड़सर सहित अन्य गांवों में जनसंपर्क कर आंदोलन में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लेने का आह्वान किया। सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कामरेड सुनील पूनिया ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने तानाशाही रवैया अपनाया है, जो चलने नहीं देंगे। मोदी सरकार ने केवल पूंजीपतियों की तरफ देखा है। नरेंद्र ढाका ने बताया कि आठ दिसंबर को हाईवे 52 पर लसेड़ी टोल नाके के पास हाईवे को चार घंटे जाम कर किसानों की एकता दिखा दी है। अगर अब भी सरकार नहीं मानेगी तो किसानों को ईंट से ईंट बजानी पड़ेगी।
दिल्ली में हो रहे आंदोलन में भाग लेंगे किसान

अखिल भारतीय किसानसभा तहसील कमेटी के बैनर तले तहसील के किसान शनिवार को दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। अध्यक्ष रामनिवास, मंत्री रणसिंह प्रजापत व उपाध्यक्ष भगतसिंह ने बताया कि देशभर में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के तहत तहसील के किसान दिल्ली में होने वाले आंदाेलन में भाग लेंगे। किसान सभा ने अधिकाधिक संख्या में किसानों के भाग लेने का आह्वान किया।

