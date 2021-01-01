पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में ददरेवा, मिठी रेडू, हमीरवास, जैतपुरा और राघा छोटी में धरना डोकवा में बीरबल की खिचड़ी पकाकर जताया विरोध

सादुलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जयसंगसर में किसानों ने प्रदर्शन किया

किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में भगतसिंह युवा शक्ति संस्थान के बैनर तले डोकवा गांव में राजगढ़-चूरू हाईवे के पास धरना तीसरे दिन जारी रहा। धरनास्थल पर लोगों ने बीरबल की खिचड़ी पकाकर रोष प्रकट किया। पूर्व सरपंच राजकुमार बेनीवाल ने बताया कि जिस तरह मोदी सरकार की तरफ किसानों की आवाज जा रही है, उसी तरीके से खिचड़ी पक रही है।

क्योंकि खिचड़ी बहुत ऊपर है और आग काफी नीचे है। उसी तरीके से पीएम मोदी हमसे बहुत दूर हैं। खिचड़ी बनाने के लिए या तो बर्तन को नीचे लाना पड़ेगा या फिर आग तेज करनी पड़ेगी। उसी प्रकार हमें आंदोलन को उग्र रूप देना पड़ेगा। इस मौके पर अनूप जाट, रमेश धींधवाल, करणीसिंह, माडूराम, भादर, चंद्रभान, प्रवीण फगेड़िया, कमल चौधरी, महेंद्र, मदन, हरिसिंह, भालसिंह, संदीप, भानीराम प्रजापत आदि उपस्थित थे।

इसी प्रकार बसपा द्वारा राजगढ़-तारानगर रोड पर ददरेवा गांव के पास टोल नाके पर दिया जा रहा धरना भी जारी रहा। नेपूसिंह न्यांगली ने बताया कि आंदोलन को तेज किया जाएगा। धरने पर शेरसिंह न्यांगली, पन्नालाल सोनी, मुकेश लाखलाण, अजीत चैनपुरा, जयवीर राजपूरोहित, गिरधारीसिंह, बिरूसिंह न्यांगली, लीलूसिंह, सुरेंद्रसिंह, मनोज राजपुरोहित आदि बैठे।

इसी प्रकार राघा छोटी गांव में बस स्टैंड के पास किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू किया गया। पूर्व सरपंच बलबीरसिंह पूनिया के नेतृत्व में ग्रामीणों ने सरकार विरोधी नारे लगाकर नए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की। धरने पर वेदप्रकाश रेडू, ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, धूपसिंह पूनिया, सुरजाराम, गणपतराम पूनिया, गंगाराम गागड़वास आदि बैठे। मिठी रेडू गांव की विलेज लाइब्रेरी में चल रहा धरना एवं उपवास जारी रहा। धरने पर वेदप्रकाश रेडू, कुलदीप दहिया, धर्मसिंह नाई, प्रेम रेडू, महेंद्र धानक, ईश्वरसिंह रेडू, रोशन पचेरवाल आदि बैठे।

उपवास पर मीरसिंह रेडू व ओमप्रकाश शर्मा रहे। हमीरवास गांव में धरना 11 वें दिन जारी रहा। संयोजक हरिकांत पूनिया ने बताया कि किसानों की मांगों का निस्तारण नहीं किया गया तो आंदोलन को उग्र रूप दिया जाएगा। धरने पर बलजीत पूनिया, उम्मेद नंबरदार, अजीत श्योराण, राजेंद्र महरड़ा, दिनेश, महेंद्रसिंह, नवीन, गुगनराम डाबला, राजवीर, कर्मवीर आदि बैठे।

इसी प्रकार नयुमं द्वारा जैतपुरा गांव में दिया जा रहा अनिश्चितकालीन धरना 51 वें दिन भी जारी रहा। मंडल के सदस्यों ने नारेबाजी कर प्रदर्शन करते हुए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की। धरने पर एडवोकेट कुलदीप पूनिया, मंदरूपसिंह, प्रदीप पूनिया, रविंद्र खरसू, जयवीर पूनिया, सोमवीर धानिया, जयसिंह नाई, सोनू श्योराण, योगेश ढाका, हरिसिंह पूनिया, विजेंद्र खरसू सहित अन्य लोग बैठे।

सरदारशहर | किसान आंदाेलन के समर्थन में जयसंगसर में किसानाें ने प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन के दाैरान दिल्ली के बाॅर्डर पर बैठे किसानाें के खिलाफ की गई पुलिस कार्रवाई का विराेध जताया गया। भंवरलाल सारण के नेतृत्व में किसानाें ने नारेबाजी कर कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग की। इस दाैरान विष्णु सारण, खेताराम, महेंद्र, मनफूल, राकेश, अरविंद, रामप्रताप, रामनिवास, शिशुपाल, मोहन, विनोद, हड़मानाराम, हरिराम, संताराम, ताराचंद, रामलाल, हरलाल, बुधाराम, हसंराज, आशाराम, रेवताराम माैजूद रहे।

