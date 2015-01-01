पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि:जैतपुरा में नए कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री का पुतला जलाकर किसानाें ने आक्राेश जताया

सादुलपुरएक घंटा पहले
किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में जैतपुरा गांव में किसानों एवं नौजवानों द्वारा दिया जा रहा धरना दूसरे दिन जारी रहा। मंगलवार को धरनास्थल पर किसानों ने कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर का पुतला जलाकर रोष जताया। तीनों कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की। पंस सदस्य सुरभि, सुनील पूनिया, मंदरूपसिंह, सोमवीर पूनिया, किशोरसिंह, योगेश ढाका, आदेश पूनिया, आशु, रविंद्र आदि के नेतृत्व में लोगों ने कृषि मंत्री का पुतला दहन किया तथा केंद्र सरकार मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाए। नवयुवक मंडल जैतपुरा के सदस्यों ने बताया कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार तीनों कानूनों को वापस नहीं लेगी, तब तक धरना जारी रहेगा।

और इधर, डीवाईएफआई तहसील कमेटी की टीम ने शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर डेरा डाला

भारत की जनवादी नौजवान सभा तहसील कमेटी की टीम शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर हाे रहे आंदोलन में भाग ले रही है। कामरेड सुनील पूनिया ने बताया कि तहसील कमेटी की टीम शनिवार को शाहजहांपुर पहुंच गई थी और राजगढ़ से किसान व नौजवान अभी भी पहुंच रहे हैं। पूर्व विधायक अमराराम, भादरा विधायक बलवान पूनिया, कामरेड उमराव, निर्मल प्रजापत, हन्नान मोल्ला आदि उपस्थित रहे।

सुनील पूनिया ने बताया कि शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर किसान और नौजवान मिलकर शांतिपूर्वक आंदाेलन कर रहे हैं। बॉर्डर पर हरियाणा सरकार ने बैरिकेड्स लगाकर किसानों को रोक रखा है। अगर कृषि कानून वापस नहीं लिए गए ताे बैरिकेड्स तोड़कर दिल्ली कूच किया जाएगा।

