भूमि पूजन:राजगढ़ में 46 बीघा में बनेगा अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम, भूमि पूजन किया, सिंथेटिक ट्रैक भी बनेगा

सादुलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सादुलपुर. अंतरराष्ट्रीय खेल स्टेडियम का भूमि पूजन करतीं विधायक पूनिया।
  • विधायक पूनिया ने कहा-स्टेडियम बनने से राजगढ़ को दुनिया में मिलेगी पहचान

रैफरल अस्पताल के पास 46 बीघा जमीन में बन रहे बनने वाले अंतरराष्ट्रीय खेल स्टेडियम का भूमि पूजन रविवार सुबह हुआ। पं. पुरुषोत्तम शास्त्री सान्निध्य में विधायक डॉ. कृष्णा पूनिया ने भूमि पूजन किया। इस मौके पर विधायक पूनिया ने कहा कि इस स्टेडियम से खेलाें की दुनिया में राजगढ़ को अलग पहचान मिलेगी।

स्टेडियम से युवाओं एवं खिलाड़ियों को लाभ मिलेगा। पहले प्रतिभाओं को प्रशिक्षण के लिए हरियाणा, दिल्ली व पंजाब जाना पड़ता था। स्टेडियम में सभी सुविधाएं एक ही जगह मिलने से बेहत्तर खिलाड़ी तैयार हाे सकेंगे। इस अवसर पर विधायक ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत व खेल मंत्री अशोक चांदना का भी आभार व्यक्त किया।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने बजट भाषण में स्टेडियम की घोषणा की थी। इसके बाद स्टेडियम के लिए 46 बीघा जमीन आवंटित हुई। उन्होंने गत दिनों निर्माण के लिए विधायक कोटे से एक करोड़ रुपए की राशि विधायक निधि कोष से देने की भी अनुशंसा की थी।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय सिंथेटिक ट्रैक का भी निर्माण कराया जाएगा : स्टेडियम में अंतरराष्ट्रीय मानकाें वाला का सिंथेटिक ट्रैक बनवाया जाएगा। स्टेडियम में हॉकी, कबड्‌डी, वाॅलीबॉल, बास्केटबॉल, फुटबॉल सहित अन्य खेलाें के मैदान भी बनाए जाएंगे। निर्माण कार्य पूरा हाेने बाद स्टेडियम राज्य, राष्ट्रीय व अंतरराष्ट्रीय खेल प्रतियाेगिताएं हाे सकेंगी।

समारोह में कांग्रेस देहात ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष सतीश गागड़वास, पालिकाध्यक्ष रजिया गहलोत, कोच जसवंत पूनिया, निर्मला सिंघल, संजीव पहलवान, नगर अध्यक्ष पवन सैनी, हाजी सुलेमान, भगवानी देवी, पार्षद शेर मोहम्मद, मोहम्मद रफीक, रशीद मौजूद थे।

