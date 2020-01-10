पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:खुड्‌डी-बूंगी सड़क कंक्रीट में तब्दील

सादुलपुर13 घंटे पहले
राजगढ़ तहसील के तारानगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जुड़े गांव खुड्‌डी-बूंगी के बीच रोड की हालत दयनीय बनी हुई है। फिलहाल पांच किमी इस रोड के सिर्फ अवशेष ही बचे हैं। महत्वपूर्ण रोड होने के बावजूद इस ओर न तो जनप्रतिनिधि और न ही विभागीय अधिकारी ध्यान दे रहे हैं। रोड की हालत इस कदर बनी हुई है कि वाहन चलना तो दूर की बात, ग्रामीण पैदल भी नहीं चल सकते। जगह-जगह से रोड टूटी हुई है और खतरनाक गड्‌ढ़े बने हुए हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि काफी वर्षों पूर्व खुड्‌डी-बूंगी के बीच रोड का निर्माण हुआ था, समय-समय पर रोड की मरम्मत नहीं होने के कारण सड़क यह हालत बनी हुई है।

0
