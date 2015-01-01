पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धरना-प्रर्दशन:सादुलपुर में पंचायत चुनावाें के कारण किसान आंदोलन 10 दिसंबर तक स्थगित

सादुलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिद्धमुख में नहर की किलाबंदी सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर धरना जारी

भारत की जनवादी नौजवान सभा के बैनर तले मिनी सचिवालय के आगे दिया जा रहा धरना पंचायत चुनाव के दृष्टिगत 10 दिसंबर तक स्थगित किया गया है। मंगलवार को धरने की अध्यक्षता किसान सभा के माईचंद बागोरिया ने की। सभा की ओर से मंगलवार को लुटाणा, सूरतपुरा, सदाऊ, बिसलान, गागड़वास आदि गांवों का दौरा किया गया।

इस दौरान ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते हुए काॅमरेड सुनील पूनिया ने कहा कि विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने झूठे वादे किए। राहुल गांधी ने चुनाव में वादा किया था कि अगर हमारी सरकार बनी तो हम किसानों का पूरा कर्जा माफ करेंगे, लेकिन एक भी किसान का कर्ज माफ नहीं किया गया।

विधायक ने घर-घर नल लगाने का वादा किया था, लेकिन एक भी गांव में नल तो नहीं लगी बल्कि कई गांवों में पानी आना बंद जरूर हो गया। भाजपा ने वादा किया था कि हम स्वामीनाथन की रिपोर्ट लागू करेंगे, लेकिन किसान विरोधी तीन बिल लाकर किसानों के साथ विश्वासघात करने का काम किया। इस मौके पर तहसील अध्यक्ष मुनेश, अजीतसिंह, कृष्ण भोजानिया, राजकुमार पूनिया, रवि आदि उपस्थित रहे। सिद्धमुख नहर वितरिका की किलाबंदी सहित 11 सूत्रीय मांगाें काे लेकर तहसील कार्यालय के सामने स्वामीनाथन संघर्ष समिति एवं नहर संघर्ष समिति का धरना मंगलवार काे 41 वें दिन भी जारी रहा। धरने का सम्बाेधित करते हुए संयाेजक अशाेक जांगिड़ ने कहा कि मांगें पूरी नहीं हाेने तक धरना जारी रहेगा। प्रशासनिक व नहर विभाग के अधिकारी किसानाें की जायज मांगाें पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। इस दाैरान महेंद्रसिंह सहारण, हरिराम कस्वां, कोरसिंह पूनिया, ताराचंद पूनिया, दयाचंद मेहरा, मोहरसिंह, मुकेश कस्वा, कानसिंह शेखावत आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें