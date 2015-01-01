पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:सांसद ने विधायक पर साधा निशाना, बोले-जनता को उन्हाेंने गुमराह किया, उसका जवाब जनता ने दे दिया

सादुलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • गागड़वास गांव में राजगढ़ की नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान विनोद देवी पूनिया का अभिनंदन समारोह हुआ

गागड़वास गांव में शनिवार को हुए अभिनंदन समारोह में पंचायत समिति राजगढ़ की नव निर्वाचित प्रधान विनोद देवी पूनिया का अभिनंदन किया गया। सांसद राहुल कस्वां ने कहा कि क्षेत्र की जनता ने विधायक को आइना दिखा दिया है। क्षेत्र की जनता को जिस तरह से गुमराह किया था एवं केंद्र सरकार की योजनाओं को अपना बताकर लोगों को भ्रमित करने का प्रयास विधायक कर रही थीं, उसका करारा जवाब पंचायत समिति चुनाव में विधानसभा क्षेत्र की जनता ने दे दिया है। यहां तक की उनकी सास एवं देवरानी को भी चुनाव हारना पड़ा। कस्वां ने कहा कि कुछ दिन पूर्व विधायक ने आरोप लगाया था कि सांसद ने एक भी काम करवाया हो तो वे अपनी राजनीति से इस्तीफा दे देंगी। सांसद ने तंज कसते हुए कहा कि विधायक महोदया विधानसभा क्षेत्र के किसी भी गांव में जाकर गाड़ी से नीचे पैर रखेंगी तो वह रोड भाजपा के पूर्व सांसद रामसिंह कस्वां व उनकी बनाई हुई मिलेगी और उस बोर्ड पर हमारा नाम भी लगा हुआ मिलेगा। लोगों को भ्रमित करने का काम विधायक कर रही थी, जिसे क्षेत्र की जनता ने नकार दिया है और अब भाजपा का प्रधान बना है।

सांसद ने कहा कि हमारी प्रधान बुधवार को कार्यग्रहण करेगी और उसके बाद हम राजगढ़ पंचायत समिति को पूर्ण रूप से जनता की सेवा में समर्पित कर देंगे। पूर्व सांसद रामसिंह कस्वां ने कहा कि जनता ने जो स्नेह और प्यार इस पंचायत चुनाव में हमें दिया है, उसका कर्ज जरूर चुकाएंगे। समाज कल्याण बोर्ड की पूर्व अध्यक्ष कमला कस्वां ने कहा कि जनता की सेवा ही सबसे बड़ा धर्म है।

प्रधान विनोद देवी ने कहा कि जो विश्वास और भरोसा सांसद व पूर्व सांसद ने उन पर रखा है। वे उस पर खरी उतरेंगी। हेमराज ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए। इस दौरान भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष महावीर पूनिया, धर्मपाल गागड़वास, उप प्रधान प्रतिनिधि रामफल लंबोरिया, सत्यवीर पूनिया आदि उपस्थित थे। संचालन भाजपा प्रवक्ता कुलदीप पूनिया ने किया।

