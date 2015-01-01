पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:साहवा-टीडियासर मार्ग की सड़क कंक्रीट में तब्दील, वाहन चालकाें काे हाे रही परेशानी

साहवा6 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणाें ने सुधार करवाने के लिए कई बार मांग की लेकिन अधिकारी नहीं दे रहे ध्यान

कस्बे से टीडियासर जाने वाला सड़क मार्ग जगह-जगह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है। इस मार्ग पर केवल सड़क के अवशेष ही बचे हैं। सड़क पूरी तरह से कंक्रीट में तब्दील हाे चुकी है। इससे सड़क से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकाें काे परेशानियाें का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। साथ ही ग्रामीणाें काे परेशानियां झेलनी पड़ रही हैं। इस मार्ग से कस्बे से सरदारशहर जाने में काफी कम समय लगता है।

इससे इस मार्ग पर राेजाना सैकड़ाें वाहन गुजरते हैं। साथ ही मेहरासर, अमरासर, देवासर आदि गांवाें के लाेग भी इस सड़क मार्ग का उपयाेग करते हैं। लेकिन, यह सड़क लंबे समय से क्षतिग्रस्त अवस्था में हैं। बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हाेने से कई बार छाेटे वाहन फंस जाते हैं। साहवा से टीडियासर की दूरी मात्र छह किलाेमीटर है। लेकिन, इस छह किलाेमीटर के सफर में 40 मिनट तक लग जाते हैं। कई बार ग्रामीणाें ने इस सड़क काे सुधरवाने की मांग की है, लेकिन अधिकारी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे।
इधर, देखरेख के अभाव में साहवा-भादरा स्टेट हाईवे भी जगह-जगह से क्षतिग्रस्त

कस्बे से गुजरने वाली स्टेट हाईवे की सड़क भी जगह-जगह से क्षतिग्रस्त हाे गई है। स्टेट हाईवे होने के इस मार्ग पर ट्रैफिक भी ज्यादा रहता है। राेजाना सैकड़ाें से अधिक वाहन भादरा की तरफ से आते व जाते हैं, लेकिन देखरेख के अभाव में इस मार्ग पर बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे बने हुए हैं।

इन गड्ढाें से हमेशा हादसे हाेने का खतरा बना रहता है। साथ ही वाहन चालकाें काे अलग से परेशानियाें का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सरदारशहर, चूरू, बीकानेर, भादरा, हिसार, सिरसा जाने वाले वाहनाें का आना-जाना इस मार्ग से हाेता है। इतना महत्वपूर्ण मार्ग हाेने के बाद भी इसकी मरम्मत नहीं कराई जा रही।

