साहवा का मामला:जलदाय विभाग की व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार की मांग को लेकर एक्सईएन का घेराव

साहवा4 घंटे पहले
साहवा. जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों का घेराव करने जाते किसान।
  • डेंगू से हुई माैताें के लिए पांच-पांच लाख रुपए के मुआवजे की मांग की

कस्बे के जलदाय विभाग में फैली अव्यवस्थाओं में सुधार की मांग काे लेकर गुरुवार काे किसान सभा के पदाधिकारियाें ने प्रदेश कमेटी सदस्य निर्मल प्रजापत के नेतृत्व में तारानगर एक्सईएन रामनिवास रैगर का घेराव किया। पदाधिकारियाें ने डेंगू से हुई माैताें के लिए जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियाें काे दाेषी बताया।

इससे पहले किसान सभा के जिला उपाध्यक्ष दाताराम भाकर की अध्यक्षता में सभा हुई। सभा काे संबाेधित करते हुए निर्मल प्रजापत ने कहा कि जिम्मेदार अधिकारियाें की लापरवाही के चलते फिल्टर प्लांट पर अव्यवस्थाएं फैल रही हैं। इससे लाेगाें काे पीने का शुद्ध पानी नहीं मिल रहा। दूषित पानी की सप्लाई से क्षेत्र में डेंगू का प्रकाेप बढ़ता जा रहा है।

प्रजापत ने डेंगू से हुई माैताें काे लेकर पीड़ित परिवाराें काे पांच-पांच लाख रुपए तथा उपचाराधीन मरीजाें काे 50-50 हजार रुपए देने की मांग की सरकार से की। उमराव सहारण, मुकेश शर्मा रेड़ी, पूर्णाराम सरावग, चिमनाराम पांडर, काशीराम पूनियां जयदेवसिंह भाटी, सुनील पारीक, कन्हैयालाल सैनी आदि ने भी सभा काे संबाेधित किया।

धरना जारी रहेगा, दाे नवंबर काे लगाएंगे ताला

सभा में किसानाें जलदाय विभाग के तारानगर एक्सईएन रामनिवास रैगर का घेराव कर मांग पत्र साैंपा। इस दाैरान एक्सईएन ने कहा कि फिल्टर प्लांट के पानी जांच के जेईएन काे लगाया गया है। फिल्टर प्लांट परिसर की सफाई करा दी गई है। एक्सईएन से वार्ता के बाद निर्मल प्रजापत ने कहा कि कस्बे में धरना जारी रहेगा। दाे नवंबर काे बड़ी सभा की जाएगी और जलदाय विभाग के ऑफिस पर ताला लगाया जाएगा। वहीं, इससे पहले बुधवार रात को धरनास्थल जलदाय विभाग की व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार की मांग काे लेकर मशाल जुलूस निकाला गया।

