भास्कर इंटरव्यू:क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल की लव स्टोरी; ऑनलाइन डांस क्लास में धनश्री से मिले, उनसे प्यार हुआ और फिर शादी

सालासर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: हरीश मेघवाल
क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल शादी के बाद पहली बार पत्नी धनश्री और माता-पिता के साथ सालासर बालाजी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे थे। - Dainik Bhaskar
क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल शादी के बाद पहली बार पत्नी धनश्री और माता-पिता के साथ सालासर बालाजी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे थे।

इंडिया टीम के क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल की शादी पिछले कई दिनों से सोशल मीडिया में छाई हुई है। राजस्थान के सालासर में बालाजी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे चहल ने दैनिक भास्कर से खास बातचीत की। उन्होंने कहा कि पत्नी धनश्री से उनकी पहचान डांस क्लास के दौरान हुई थी। चहल ने अपनी जिंदगी से जुड़ी कई और बातें भी साझा कीं।

भास्कर: धनश्री से कब और कैसे पहचान हुई, जो शादी के रिश्ते में बदल गई?
चहल: धनश्री से पहचान डांस क्लास के दौरान हुई थी। लॉकडाउन के दौरान वे मुंबई में ऑनलाइन डांस एकेडमी चलाती थीं। मैं भी क्लास लेता था। अप्रैल से जून तक क्लास के दौरान धनश्री को पसंद करने लगा और फिर प्यार हो गया। इसके बाद 8 अगस्त 2020 को सगाई और 22 दिसंबर 2020 को गुड़गांव में शादी कर ली।

भास्कर: पंसद के बाद धनश्री को शादी के लिए कैसे मनाया?
चहल: धनश्री को पंसद करने की बात माता-पिता को बताई। उन्होंने धनश्री के परिजनों से बात कर रिश्ता पक्का किया। हालांकि, सोशल मीडिया पर इस बारे में क्या चल रहा है, इस बारे में कुछ नहीं कहना चाहता।

भास्कर: इंडिया टीम में पहला मैच कब खेला और क्रिकेटर कैसे बने?
चहल: चार-पांच साल की उम्र में ही क्रिकेट खेलने लगा था। 2016 में डेब्यू मैच जिम्बाब्वे में खेला। अब तक 42 T-20 और 52 वनडे मैच खेल चुका हूं। सबसे अच्छा मैच 2017 में इंग्लैंड में T-20 रहा, जिसमें 6 विकेट लिए थे।

भास्कर: क्रिकेट में पहले गुरु कौन हैं और आप किस खिलाड़ी के फैन हैं?
चहल: पहला गुरु पिता एडवोकेट कृष्ण कुमार को मानता हूं, क्योंकि उन्होंने ही खेलने में मदद की। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न का फैन हूं और उन्हें आदर्श मानता हूं। पहली बार उनसे 2012 में IPL के दौरान मुलाकात हुई थी। तब उन्होंने बाॅलिंग के बारे में कई अच्छी जानकारियां दीं। तभी से मेरा सपना भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में खेलने का था।

भास्कर: क्रिकेट कॅरियर की शुरुआत कहां से की?
चहल: स्कूल के समय से ही रोज 4 से 5 घंटे क्रिकेट खेलता था। दिल्ली में कोच रणधीर सिंह की एकेडमी ज्वाइन की। वहां रहते हुए आईपीएल खेला। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में सिलेक्ट होने से पहले फरीदाबाद में जिम्बाब्वे-इंडिया और चंडीगढ़ में इंडिया-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मैच स्टेडियम में जाकर देखता था।

भास्कर: सालासर धाम से आपका क्या रिश्ता है, आप यहां कब से आ रहे हैं?
चहल: सालासर बालाजी हमारे इष्ट देव हैं। उनमें पूरी आस्था है। पिछले करीब 5-6 साल से बालाजी महाराज के दर्शन करने आता हूं। हालांकि माता पिता पिछले कई साल से यहां आ रहे हैं। मां सुनीता चहल करीब दस साल से शरद पूर्णिमा पर मेले में पैदल यात्रियों के साथ आती थीं।

हरियाणा में जन्मे, बचपन से ही क्रिकेट खेलते थे
क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल का जन्म 23 जुलाई 1990 को हरियाणा के जींद शहर में हुआ था। वे 4-5 साल की उम्र में ही क्रिकेट खेलने लगे थे। 2000 में अंडर 14 हरियाणा की टीम से खेले। 2009 में हरियाणा से रणजी, 2011 में मुम्बई इंडियन से आईपीएल, 2014 में आरसीबी आईपीएल खेला। वे 2018 से दिल्ली में इनकम टैक्स सब-इन्सपेक्टर के पद पर कार्यरत हैं।

