प्रशासन की स्वीकृति का इंतजार:सालासर बालाजी कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के बीच भक्तों को देंगे दर्शन, रैलिंग में फाइबर शीट और फेस रीडर लगाए

सालासरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेला ग्राउंड में सोशल डिस्टेंस के लिए तैयार रैलिंग व फाइबर शीट।
  • फिलहाल श्रद्धालु मंदिर के प्रवेश द्वार पर धोक व प्रसाद चढ़ाकर लौट रहे हैं

सालासर बालाजी महाराज की कृपा रही तो नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में भक्तों के प्रवेश द्वार खुल सकते हैं। कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन को लेकर 20 मार्च से मंदिर के प्रवेश द्वार बंद हैं। दो दिन पहले हनुमान सेवा समिति व मंदिर प्रबंध कमेटी के पदाधिकारी मंदिर खोलने के लिए कलेक्टर प्रदीप के गावंडे से मिल चुके हैं। कलेक्टर गावंडे ने भास्कर से कहा कि वे एक-दो दिन में व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लेकर निर्णय ले सकते हैं। माना जा रहा है कि नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में श्रद्धालुओं के लिए कोविड-19 के प्रोटोकाेल की पालना की शर्त पर मंदिर खुल जाएगा। अभी श्रद्धालु प्रवेश द्वार पर धोक व प्रसाद चढ़ाकर लौट रहे हैं।

श्रद्धालुओं की बॉडी स्कैनिंग से जान सकेंगे तापमान

कमेटी ने श्रद्धालुओं के लिए मेला ग्राउंड के प्रवेश द्वार पर 3 लाख रुपए की लागत से फेस रीडर व फेस टेंपरेचर नापने के लिए कैमरा लगाया है, जो आने वाले श्रद्धालु की बाॅडी स्कैनिंग करेगा। टेंपरेचर होने पर उस श्रद्धालु की फाेटो अलग से दिखाएगा, जिससे कंट्रोल रूम में अलार्म बजेगा। शातिर को पकड़ने में भी मदद मिलेगी।

शरद पूर्णिमा पर मेला नहीं भरेगा। कमेटी के मांगीलाल पुजारी ने बताया कि गाइडलाइन और जिला प्रशासन के निर्देशानुसार मंदिर बंद रहेगा। शरद पूर्णिमा पर होने वाली बालाजी महाराज की आरती को यू-ट्यूब देख सकेंगे।

श्रद्धालुओं के लिए ये व्यवस्थाएं

  • मेला ग्राउंड रैलिंग में एक साथ 300 श्रद्धालुओं के खड़े होने की व्यवस्था की गई।
  • रैलिंग के दोनों ओर फाइबर शीट लगाई। ताकि दूसरी रैलिंग से आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के बीच दूरी रहे।
  • हैंड सेनेटाइज की व्यवस्था।
