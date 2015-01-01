पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ताकि कोरोना न फैले:सालासर बालाजी मंदिर परिसर को रोज हर दो घंटे में कर रहे सेनेटाइज

सालासर41 मिनट पहले
सालासर. बालाजी मंदिर परिसर मेला ग्राउंड में रेलिंगों को सेनेटाइज करते हुए मंदिर के कर्मचारी।
  • 5 नवंबर को खुले थे मंदिर के पट, सालासर टोकन एप से रजिस्ट्रेशन करा अब तक 14 हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने किए दर्शन

पांच नवंबर से सालासर बालाजी मंदिर के पट खुलने के बाद श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या बढ़ने के साथ ही मंदिर प्रशासन ने काेराेना संक्रमण का फैलाव मंदिर में न हाे, इसके लिए विशेष तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। प्रतिदिन हर दाे घंटे में पूरे मंदिर परिसर काे सेनेटाइज्ड किया जा रहा है। साथ ही श्रद्धालुओं काे काेविड गाइडलाइन की पालना के अनुसार ही दर्शन कराए जा रहे हैं। वहीं मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए लाॅन्च किए गए एप पर भी रजिस्ट्रेशन की संख्या बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में मंदिर कमेटी अब सालासर बालाजी टाेकन एप के प्रचार के पांच हजार से ज्यादा पाेस्टर वितरित करेगी। मंदिर प्रबंधन कमेटी के मांगीलाल पुजारी ने बताया कि गत पांच नवंबर से मंगलवार शाम तक करीब 14 हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने सालासर टोकन एप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराकर बालाजी के दर्शन किए।

एप के माध्यम से रजिस्ट्रेशन कराकर आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या प्रतिदिन बढ़ रही है। एप के माध्यम से आॅनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया को बढ़ावा देने के लिए कमेटी पांच हजार पोस्टर छपवाकर दीपावली तक सालासर के सार्वजनिक स्थानों, मंदिर के आसपास सहित हर होटल, धर्मशाला, गेस्ट हाउस, रेस्टोरेन्ट के रिसेप्शन पर तथा दुकानों के आसपास लगाएगी। इससे श्रद्धालुओं को एप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया के बारे में और जानकारी मिल सकेगी।
तापमान चैक करके ही दिया जा रहा है प्रवेश
मंदिर प्रबंध कमेटी प्रतिदिन श्रद्धालुओं का तापमान चैक कर ही मंदिर में प्रवेश दे रही है। इस दाैरान श्रद्धालुओं के हाथ सेनेटाइज्ड कराकर मास्क व साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ ही प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है। हर दो घंटे मंदिर परिसर काे पूरी तरह सेनेटाइज्ड किया जा रहा है।

इसके अलावा सुबह मंदिर खुलने के समय तथा शाम को मंदिर के पट्ट बंद होने के समय भी परिसर व मेला ग्राउंड को सेनेटाइज्ड किया जा रहा है। सालासर बालाजी मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं काे काेविड-19 को लेकर जारी की गई गाइडलाइन की पालना के अनुसार ही दर्शन कराए जा रहे हैं।

