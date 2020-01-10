पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:सरदारशहर में पूर्व सरपंच कल्याणचंद्र की पुण्यतिथि पर 314 यूनिट रक्तदान

सरदारशहर13 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत मेहरी के पूर्व कल्याणचंद्र राजपुरोहित की पहली पुण्यतिथि पर भारत मल्टीस्पेशियलिटी हाॅस्पिटल में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ रक्तदान शिविर का आयाेजन हुआ। शिविर में 314 युवाओं ने रक्तदान किया। रक्तदान से पूर्व राजपुराेहित की स्मृति में श्रद्धांजलि सभा का भी आयाेजन हुआ।

शिविर आयोजक राजेंद्र राजपुरोहित एवं मधुसूदन राजपुरोहित ने सभी का आभार जताया। कार्यक्रम में हॉस्पिटल के प्रबंधक डॉ. अब्दुल गफ्फार, सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनमोहन गुप्ता, अतिरिक्त प्रशासनिक अधिकारी प्रतापसिंह राठौड, सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी प्यारेलाल का विशेष सहयोग हेतु सम्मान किया गया।

इस दौरान पूर्व प्रधान रामकुमार मेघवाल, रघुवीर मुहाल, पूर्व उपप्रधान ताराचंद सारण, बलदेव सारण, जगदीशप्रसाद धन्नावंशी, गिरधारीलाल पारीक, डेयरी चेयरमैन लालचंद मूंड, महमूद खान, ईश्वरराम डूडी, शिवभगवान सैनी, हंसराज सिद्ध आदि मौजूद थे।

