सरदारशहर पंस. चुनाव:7 प्रत्याशी करोड़पति, एक के पास 7 हजार रु.

सरदारशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • दाे निरक्षर व 2 पाेस्ट ग्रेजुएट प्रत्याशी, 62 उम्मीदवारों में से 30 महिलाएं

पांच दिसंबर काे हाेने वाले पंचायत समिति चुनावाें की तैयारियाें में भाजपा, कांग्रेस सहित अन्य दलाें व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी चुनावी प्रचार में जुटे हुए हैं। पंचायत समिति के 25 ब्लाॅक के चुनावाें के लिए 62 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। इन उम्मीदवाराें में कई कराेड़पति हैं, ताे कई ऐसे भी जिनके पास मात्र कुछ हजार की ही संपत्ति है। वहीं दाे निरक्षर भी चुनावी मैदान में हैं। ये दाेनाें ही उम्मीदवार महिला हैं। इसके अलावा तीन प्रत्याशी पाेस्ट ग्रेजुएट हैं। निर्वाचन कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कुल 62 उम्मीदवाराें में 30 महिलाएं हैं। निर्वाचन कार्यालय में नामांकन पत्राें की पड़ताल में निकल कर सामने आया है कि 62 प्रत्याशियाें में सात उम्मीदवार ऐसे हैं, जिन्हाेंने नामांकन पत्राें मे अपनी संपत्ति कराेड़ाें में दर्शाई है। वार्ड 12 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी राजेंद्र ने नामांकन पत्र में दाे करोड़ 90 लाख रुपए की संपत्ति बताई है।

इसी तरह वार्ड छह से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कृपाल कंवर ने नामांकन पत्र में दाे करोड़ 31 लाख, वार्ड नंबर 22 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मनोहरी देवी शर्मा ने दाे करोड़ 13 लाख, वार्ड नंबर 18 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी केसरीचंद शर्मा ने एक करोड़ 56 लाख, वार्ड नंबर 8 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सोहन लाल ने एक करोड 50 लाख, वार्ड नंबर 15 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी सरिता की एक करोड़ 50 लाख तथा वार्ड नंबर एक से भाजपा प्रत्याशी नीलम देवी एक करोड़ तीन लाख रुपए की संपत्ति नामांकन पत्र में दर्शाई है। वहीं वार्ड दाे के अारएलपी के प्रत्याशी राकेश कुमार ने नामांकन पत्र में सात हजार रुपए की संपत्ति दर्शाई है। नामांकन पत्राें की पड़ताल में सामने आया कि 62 उम्मीदवाराें में दाे प्रत्याशी निरक्षर हैं। वहीं दाे प्रत्याशी पाेस्ट ग्रेजुएट हैं। निर्वाचन अधिकारी कार्यालय के अनुसार वार्ड 9 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामप्यारी व वार्ड नंबर 24 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी तीजा निरक्षर हैं। वहीं वार्ड 7 से आरएलपी के प्रत्याशी इमीचंद, वार्ड 12 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी राजेंद्र व वार्ड 14 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामलाल पाेस्ट ग्रेजुएट हैं। दाे लाख से ज्यादा मतदाता : निवार्चन कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पंचायत समिति के चुनाव में दो लाख 7 हजार 366 मतदाता पंजीकृत हैं। इनमें एक लाख नाै हजार 245 पुरुष व 98 हजार 121 महिला मतदाता हैं।

