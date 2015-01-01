पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिल्यूबास रामपुरा की गोशाला:गोशाला में चारा खाने व पानी पीने के बाद गोवंश की तबीयत बिगड़ी, 81 की मौत, 20 की हालत गंभीर

सरदारशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरदारशहर. गायों का उपचार करती चिकित्सकों की टीम।
  • प्रथम दृष्टया फूड पॉइजनिंग बताया जा रहा है गोवंश की मौत का कारण
  • चूरू, सरदारशहर व भालेरी की पशु चिकित्सा टीम के 20 सदस्य जुटे गोवंश के उपचार में

गांव बिल्यूबास रामपुरा की श्रीराम गोशाला में शुक्रवार दोपहर से शनिवार दोपहर तक 81 गोवंश की मौत हो गई। 20 की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि शुक्रवार दोपहर तीन बजे गोवंश को चारा डाला गया। चारा खाने व पानी पीने के बाद गोवंश की तबीयत बिगड़ने लगी। दोपहर 3.30 बजे दो गोवंश की मौत हो गई।

चार बजे एक और गाय की मौत हुई तो गोशाला समिति व गोशाला में काम करने वाले सजग हुए। उन्होंने पशु चिकित्सक को सूचना दी। इसके बाद गोवंश की मौत का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया जो शनिवार दोपहर एक बजे तक जारी रहा। प्रथम दृष्टया गोवंश की मौत का कारण फूड पाॅइजनिंग बताया जा रहा है। प्रशासन ने एहतियात के तौर पर चारे को जब्त कर लिया है और चारे व पानी के सैंपल भी लिए। सूचना पर प्रशासन ने पशुपालन विभाग की टीम को मौके पर भेजा। टीम ने गोवंश का उपचार करना शुरू किया।

पशुपालन विभाग के नोडल अधिकारी केसरीचंद नाई ने बताया कि फूड पॉइजनिंग के कारण गोवंश की तबीयत खराब हो गई, जिससे 81 गोवंश की मौत हो गई व 20 से ज्यादा की हालत गंभीर है। मृत गायों का पोस्टमार्टम किया जा रहा है और बिसरा लेबोरेट्री में जांच के लिए भेजा जाएगा। गोशाला के कर्मचारी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार दोपहर तीन बजे गोवंश को बाजरे का चारा खिलाया गया था। एसडीएम रीना छींपा ने स्थिति का जायजा लेकर टीम गठित कर जांच के निर्देश दिए। 2012 में स्थापित इस गोशाला में अभी 465 गोवंश है। मौके पर एसडीएम छींपा, तहसीलदार कुटेंद्र राठौड़, डीएसपी गिरधारीलाल शर्मा, भानीपुरा एसएचओ मलकीयतसिंह, पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारी केशरीचंद नाई, डाॅ. गिरधारीलाल कस्वा, डॉ. प्रवीण शर्मा, डाॅ. चंदन मोटसरा, सरपंच शीशपाल सिहाग, गोशाला अध्यक्ष धर्मपाल सिहाग, मंत्री पप्पूसिंह, मधुसूदन आदि पहुंचे। इधर, घटना को लेकर चूरू, सरदारशहर व भालेरी की पशु चिकित्सा टीम में शामिल 20 डॉक्टर व स्टाफ सदस्य मौके पर पहुंचे और गोवंश के उपचार में जुट गए। हालांकि 81 गोवंश की जान नहीं बचाई जा सकी। अन्य गंभीर गोवंश का उपचार जारी है।

एक बाड़े के गोवंश की बिगड़ी तबीयत, दूसरे का सुरक्षित, चारा जब्त किया, पानी व चारा के लिए सैंपल
एसडीएम छींपा ने बताया कि गोशाला में 465 गोवंश है। इस गोवंश को दो अलग-अगल बाड़ों में रखा हुआ था। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार दोनों बाड़ों की गोवंशों को एक ही चारा खिलाया था, जबकि एक बाड़े के गोवंश ने गांव के सार्वजनिक कुएं से आने वाला पानी पीया था। जिस बाड़े के गोवंश ने पानी पिया, उसी की 81 गोवंश की मौत हो गई। गोशाला में करीबन 20 क्विंटल चारा को जब्त किया है।

चारे व पानी के सैंपल भी लिए हैं। सैंपलों की जांच होने के बाद वास्तविक स्थिति का पता चलेगा। गाेवंश की मौत की सूचना मिलने पर चूरू कलेक्टर प्रदीप के. गवांडे व चूरू एएसपी योगेंद्र फौजदार मौके पर पहुंचे। कलेक्टर ने पशु चिकित्सा टीम को गोशाला में सभी गोवंश के ठीक नहीं होने तक कैंप लगाए जाने के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें