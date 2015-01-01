पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेशी:आनंदपाल के छोटे भाई विक्की को सरदारशहर कोर्ट में किया पेश, कोर्ट परिसर बना छावनी

सरदारशहरएक घंटा पहले
कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच विक्की को कोर्ट में पेश करती पुलिस।
  • विक्की के वकील बोले-पुलिस विक्की का कर सकती है फर्जी एनकाउंटर

गैंगस्टर आनंदपाल सिंह केे छोटे भाई रूपेंद्रपाल उर्फ विक्की को शुक्रवार को एसीजेएम कार्ट में पेश किया गया। विक्की को कोर्ट लाते समय पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए। इसके चलते कोर्ट परिसर छावनी में बन गया। विक्की के पक्ष के एडवोकेट दिलीपसिंह पंवार ने बताया कि सरदारशहर के गांव कीकासर में 2015 में हुए प्राण घातक हमले में विक्की आरोपी था।

विक्की को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर दौसा से कड़ी पुलिस सुरक्षा के साथ सरदारशहर एसीजेएम कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। यहां से विक्की को चूरू जेल भेजा गया है। एडवोकेट दिलीपसिंह पंवार के अनुसार विक्की ने उसे बताया कि पुलिस से जान का खतरा है। उसका पुलिस कभी भी फर्जी एनकाउंटर कर सकती है।

तब उसने सुरक्षा के लिए कोर्ट में प्रार्थना पत्र पेश किया है। प्रार्थना पत्र पर एसीजेएम ने पुलिस को विक्की की पूर्ण सुरक्षा के आदेश दिए। रूपेंद्रपालसिंह उर्फ विक्की की सुरक्षा में डीएसपी गिरधारीलाल शर्मा, थानाधिकारी सतीश यादव, रमेश पन्नू सहित पुलिस के जवान उपस्थित थे।

