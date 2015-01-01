पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:ओवरटेक करते समय कार ने ऑटो को टक्कर मारी, मां-बेटे की मौत

सरदारशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मेगा हाईवे पर गांव हरियासर के पास करीब छह बजे कार एवं ऑटो की आमने सामने भिड़ंत होने से ऑटो में सवार एक महिला सहित दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसा कार के ऑटो को ओवरटेक करने से हुआ। हादसे में ऑटो चालक सहित दो अन्य लोग भी घायल हो गए। सूचना पर 108 एंबुलेंस के जरिए घायलों को राजकीय अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने सरोज (32) पत्नी मदनलाल मेघवाल एवं जितेंद्र (15) पुत्र मदनलाल मेघवाल निवासी हरियासर घड़सौतान को मृत घोषित कर दिया।

घायलों में ऑटो चालक अनिल (28) सैनी निवासी वार्ड 24 को गंभीर अवस्था में चूरू रैफर कर दिया। एक अन्य घायल आदित्य (13) मेघवाल निवासी हरियासर का प्राथमिक उपचार कर छुट्टी दे दी गई। थानाधिकारी सतीशकुमार यादव ने बताया कि सरदारशहर से सवारी लेकर ऑटो चालक गांव हरियासर जा रहा था कि सामने से आ रही कार ने ओवरटेक करते हुए ऑटो को टक्कर मार दी।

इससे ऑटो में सवार दो की मौत हो गई। मृतकों का शनिवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा। घायल ऑटो चालक के दादा बनवारीलाल सैनी द्वारा कार चालक के विरुद्ध पुलिस थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई गई है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें