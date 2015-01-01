पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरदारशहर की घटना:ट्रांसफार्मर पर काम करते समय करंट से मजदूर की मौत 7 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा देने पर बनी शव लेने की सहमति

सरदारशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परिजन व लोगों ने डिस्कॉम व ठेकेदार के खिलाफ अस्पताल के बाहर धरना-प्रदर्शन कर जताया आक्रोश

वार्ड 27 में मंगलवार को ट्रांसफार्मर पर बिजली का काम करने के लिए चढ़े 21 वर्षीय मजदूर की करंट लगने से मौत हो गई। लोगों ने बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों व ठेकेदार को मामले की जानकारी देकर अस्पताल बुलवाया। करीब तीन घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी ठेकेदार के नहीं आने पर आक्रोशित हुए मृतक के परिजन व लोगों ने मुआवजा देने की मांग को लेकर अस्पताल के आगे धरना-प्रदर्शन किया।

दिन भर समझाइश व वार्ता के चले दौर के बाद शाम सात बजे सात लाख रुपए का मुआवजा दिए देने की स्वीकृति पर शव उठाने की सहमति बनी। मृतक का अब बुधवार को पोस्टमार्टम होगा। लोगों का कहना है कि चिरंजीलाल पुत्र धर्मचंद रेगर निवासी वार्ड 38 संधा एंड कंपनी के ठेकेदार के तहत शहर में बिजली का काम कर रहा था।

चिरंजीलाल मंगलवार सुबह 10.30 बजे बिजली की लाइन बंद करवाकर वार्ड 27 में लगे ट्रांसफार्मर पर काम करने के लिए चढ़ा। इधर, जोधपुर डिस्कॉम द्वारा गलत लाइन बंद करने के कारण ट्रांसफार्मर पर बिजली की लाइन चालू थी। ट्रांसफार्मर की हाईटेंशन लाइन का करंट लगने से मजदूर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

तीन घंटे तक अधिकारी व ठेकेदार नहीं पहुंचे, शाम को मुआवजा दिए जाने की स्वीकृति मिलने पर हटाया धरना

मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर लोगों ने अधिकारियों को फोन किए करीब तीन घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी कोई सुनवाई नहीं होने पर लोगों ने अस्पताल के आगे धरना शुरू कर दिया। सूचना मिलने के बाद डिस्कॉम के अधिकारी अस्पताल के आगे आए। मृतक के परिजन व लोगों की मंगलवार देर शाम तक अधिकारियों के साथ वार्ता चल चलती रही।

परिजन व लोगों ने मुआवजे की मांग नहीं माने जाने तक शव लेने से इनकार कर दिया। इधर, सूचना मिलने के बाद अस्पताल पहुंचे एसएचओ सतीश यादव ने भी प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों की समझाइश की। इधर, दिन में कई दौर में हुई वार्ता व समझाइश के बाद भी सहमति नहीं बनने पर मृतक के परिजन व लोग मुआवजा दिए जाने की मांग पर अड़े रहे।

शाम को ठेकेदार ने आठ दिन में मुआवजे के तौर पर सात लाख रुपए दिए जाने की स्वीकृति करने पर परिजन व लोग माने। मुआवजा दिए जाने की स्वीकृति मिलते ही धरना उठा दिया गया और शव को अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया। मृतक का बुधवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें