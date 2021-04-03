पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:20 गांवाें काे टाेल फ्री करने की मांग नैणासर टोल पर दाे घंटे जाम लगाया

सरदारशहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राेड के दाेनाें ओर वाहनाें की कतार लगी, अधिकारियाें ने वार्ता के बाद जाम खुलवाया

नैणासर टोल प्लाजा के पास के 20 गांवाें काे टाेल फ्री करने की मांग काे लेकर चल रहे धरने पर बैठे किसान गुरुवार काे आक्राेशित हाे गए। अधिकारियाें के वार्ता करने नहीं पहुंचने से किसान नाराज थे। इसके बाद दाेपहर दाे बजे किसानाें ने टाेल प्लाजा के राेड पर जाम लगा दिया। करीब दाे घंटे तक राेड जाम रहा। जाम से दाेनाें तरफ वाहनाें की कतार लग गई। टाेल पर हंगामे की सूचना के बाद अधिकारी माैके पर पहुंचे और किसानाें से समझाइश की। इसके बाद शाम चार बजे जाम खुलवाया गया, जिसके बाद यातायात सुचारू हुआ।

आरएलपी जिलाध्यक्ष मदनलाल ढाका ने बताया कि गत 31 जनवरी से किसान टाेल पर धरना दे रहे हैं, लेकिन अब तक अधिकारी वार्ता में नहीं पहुंचे थे। इससे किसानाें में आक्राेश उत्पन्न हाे गया। बलदेव सारण व एडवोकेट राजेंद्रसिंह राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि टाेल प्लाजा के 20 किलाेमीटर तक के गांवाें काे टाेल फ्री किया जाए।

जाम खुलवाने पहुंची एसडीएम रीना छींपा, तहसीलदार कुटेंद्र राठौड़ व डीएसपी नरेंद्र कुमार ़किसानाें से दाे घंटे तक वार्ता की। वार्ता के बाद किसानाें जाम खाेला। लेकिन, धरना जारी रखा। किसानाें ने कहा जब तक कलेक्टर वार्ता के लिए नहीं आएंगे तब तक धरना जारी रहेगा। इस मौके पर विद्याधर सारण, रूपचंद सारण, सरपंच रतिराम डूडी, सरपंच भागीरथ सारण, संदीप बैदा, विकास सैनी, पतराम सारण, नंदराम सारण, गिरधारीलाल आदि किसान माैजूद रहे।

3 थानाें की पुलिस रही माैजूद
किसानाें के चक्काजाम टाेल प्लाजा का तारानगर-सरदारशहर मार्ग बाधित रहा। सैकड़ाें की संख्या में वाहन फंस गए। जाम खुलवाने के लिए अधिकारियाें के साथ सरदारशहर, भानीपुरा व भालेरी पुलिस थानों का पुलिस जाब्ता पहुंचा और किसानाें से समझाइश की। इस दाैरान कानूनगो प्रहलादराय पारीक, भानीपुरा थानाधिकारी मलकीतसिंह मान, भालेरी थानाधिकारी केदारमल मीणा आदि माैजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें