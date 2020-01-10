पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:किसानों ने भानीपुरा एईएन कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन किया

सरदारशहर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि कनेक्शनाें पर छह घंटे बिजली देने की मांग काे लेकर साेमवार काे भाजपा किसान माेर्चा के नेतृत्व में किसानाें भानीपुरा एईएन कार्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया। इसके बाद एईएन काे नियमानुसार बिजली देने व लाेड बढ़ाने कल मांग का ज्ञापन साैंपा। इस माैके पर बीसीसी सदस्य समुद्रसिंह हुड्डा, पूर्व बीडीसी सदस्य भंवरलाल सहारण, हीरालाल बेनीवाल, उपसरपंच प्रभुनाथ सिद्ध, मांगीलाल पूनिया, अमरसिंह साहू, मनीराम हुड्डा, गुलाबराम सुथार, पन्नानाथ सिद्ध, दौलतराम जाखड़, पूसाराम हुडडा, रेवंतनाथ सिद्ध आदि माैजूद रहे।
भानीपुरा में किसान सभा का प्रदर्शन आज
अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के बैनर तले मंगलवार को भानीपुरा एईएन कार्यालय के बाहर विराेध प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। किसान सभा के प्रदेश महामंत्री छगनलाल चौधरी ने बताया कि प्रदर्शन में 33 गांवाें के किसान भाग लेंगे। किसान पिछले लंबे समय से कृषि कनेक्शनाें पर छह घंटे बिजली देने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें