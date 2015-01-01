पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिलान्यास:सावर में पंचायत भवन का शिलान्यास किया

सरदारशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणाें ने मिठाई बांटकर खुशी जताई, लोगों को मिलेंगी सुविधाएं

नवगठित ग्राम पंचायत सावर में शनिवार काे बीडीओ दुर्गाराम पारीक के आतिथ्य में पंचायत भवन का शिलान्यास विधिवत रूप से किया गया। सरपंच मोनिका कंवर, कनिष्ठ सहायक नरेश भारती, उपसरपंच ओमप्रकाश, मामराज सिहाग ने पंडिताें के सान्निध्य में नए पंचायत भवन की ईंट रखी। इस माैके पर बीडीओ दुर्गाराम पारीक ने कहा कि पंचायत भवन के निर्माण में उच्च गुणवत्ता वाली निर्माण सामग्री काम में ली जाएगी। उन्हाेंने बताया कि पंचायत भवन के निर्माण हो जाने से ग्रामीणाें के अधिकांश कार्य जैसे विवाह प्रमाण पत्र, जन्म-मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र, नामांकन एवं ग्राम पंचायत से संबंधित कार्य एक ही स्थान पर होने शुरू हाेंगे।

इस माैके पर इस्माइल खां, महिपाल स्वामी, डूंगरराम मेघवाल, सहीरामनाथ, भैरूसिंह सांखला, रणवीर स्वामी, भंवरलाल भांभू, ओमप्रकाश भाट, ओमाराम नायक, नरेंद्रसिंह, मांगीलाल, किशन भारती, रामसिंह, हंसराज मेघवाल आदि माैजूद रहे। सरपंच मोनिका कंवर एवं ग्राम पंचायत के वार्ड पंच सुभाष गोपी, मनीराम नायक, श्रवण भाभू, कालूराम मेघवाल, ओमाराम प्रजापत ने उपस्थित लोगों को मिठाई बांटी एवं बीडीओ का आभार व्यक्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें