पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पशु टीकाकरण अभियान:17 हजार से ज्यादा पशुओं के टीके लगाए

सरदारशहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पशुओं के टीकाकरण अभियान के तहत तहसील क्षेत्र में अब तक करीब 17625 पशुओं का टीकाकरण किया गया है। नोडल अधिकारी डाॅ. केशरीचंद नाई ने बताया कि पशुधन सहायकों की दो टीमें एफएमडी अभियान के तहत पशुओं का टीकाकरण कर रही हैं। ख्यालीराम, मुकेश बोहरा, बाबूलाल, राकेश शर्मा राजेन्द्र जाखड़, चांदरतन तालनिया, संदीप खोड़, राकेश स्वामी, किशोरसिंह राजपुरोहित, सरजीत बुडिया आदि की टीम टीकाकरण कार्य में जुटी है। 12 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुआ अभियान 25 नवंबर तक चलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें