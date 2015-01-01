पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:सरदारशहर में दाे लाख से ज्यादा मतदाता चुनेंगे 25 पंचायत समिति व पांच जिला परिषद सदस्य

सरदारशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • पांच दिसंबर को मतदान, 8 को मतगणना, 10 दिसंबर काे हाेंगे प्रधान के चुनाव

जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के चुनाव पांच दिसंबर काे हाेंगे। इन चुनावाें में इस बार दो लाख सात हजार 366 मतदाता 25 पंचायत समिति व पांच जिला परिषद सदस्यों का चुनाव करेंगे। इन मतदाताओं में एक लाख नौ हजार 245 पुरुष व 98 हजार 121 महिला मतदाता हैं। सरदारशहर पंचायत समिति की प्रधान की सीट सामान्य वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित है। इसे लेकर कांग्रेस व बीजेपी के कई बड़े नेता सक्रिय हाे गए हैं।

जिला परिषद की पांच सीटाें का आरक्षण : सामान्य- 25 नंबर सीट, सामान्य- 24 नंबर सीट, ओबीसी-23 नंबर सीट, एससी- 26 नंबर सीट, एससी महिला- 27 नंबर सीट।
पंचायत समिति की सीटाें का आरक्षण इस प्रकार है : सामान्य ब्लाॅक - 2, 8, 12, 14, 18, 21, 22.
सामान्य महिला ब्लाॅक- 1, 6, 9, 10, 15, 17, 23.
ओबीसी ब्लाॅक- 11, 16, 20,
ओबीसी महिला ब्लाॅक- 4, 25
एसी ब्लाॅक- 3, 5, 7,13
एसी महिला ब्लाॅक- 19, 24.

63 ग्राम पंचायतों में मतदान के लिए बनाए 305 बूथ

एसडीएम रीना छींपा ने बताया कि चुनावाें के लिए 63 ग्राम पंचायतों में 305 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। सभी बूथाें पर काेराेना गाइड लाइन की पालना के साथ मतदान कराया जाएगा। मतगणना आठदिसम्बर को होगी। उसके बाद 10 दिसंबर को प्रधान व 11 दिसंबर को उपप्रधान का चुनाव हाेगा।

