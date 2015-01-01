पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:कोरोना के प्रति जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए काॅलेज की दीवाराें पर बनाए चित्र

सरदारशहर30 मिनट पहले
  • रतनगढ़ में पालिका से बस स्टैंड व रेलवे स्टेशन तक रैली निकाली

राजकीय एसबीडी काॅलेज में शनिवार नेहरू युवा केंद्र की ओर से काॅलेज के मुख्य द्वार व प्रांगण के भीतर कोविड-19 कोरोना जागरूकता को चित्र बनाए गए। इन चित्राें में काेराेना मास्क पहनने एवं साेशल डिस्टेंस की उपयाेगिता बताई गई है। जिला युवा समन्वयक एमआर जाखड़ ने बताया नेहरू युवा केंद्र के एनवाईवी स्नेहा बुनकर ने चित्राें में कोरोना जागरूकता को लेकर संदेश दिया साथ ही मास्क लगाकर दाे गज की दूरी बनाकर कोरोना को लेकर जागरूक किया गया। इस मौके पर युवा मंडल की नम्रता जांगिड़, जया जांगिड़, मनीष, मारूति, चित्रेश आदि ने सहयोग किया। काॅलेज प्राचार्य डाॅ. एलएन नागौरी ने युवाओं का आभार व्यक्त किया।
रतनगढ़ . नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत शनिवार को नगरपालिका द्वारा कोरोना जनजागृति रैली निकाली गई। ईओ भगवानसिंह राठौड़ के नेतृत्व में पालिका परिसर से शुरू हुई रैली बस स्टैंड व रेलवे स्टेशन सहित कई सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पहुंची तथा लोगों को मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक किया। इस दौरान बिना मास्क के मिलने वाले लोगों के चालान काटकर 400 रुपए वसूल किए गए। इस अवसर पर वरिष्ठ प्रारूपकार पिंटू कुमावत, भंवरलाल पेंटर, हनुमानाराम, नरेंद्र, किशन, सुनील भार्गव, मनोहर, अजय कुमार सहित कई पालिका कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

विवाह समारोह का निरीक्षण कर काेविड गाइडलाइन की पालना करने का आह्वान किया

कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार रात को पालिका कार्मिकों ने कस्बे के कई शादी समारोह का निरीक्षण किया। ईओ प्रमोद कुमार के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने पालिका क्षेत्र में होने वाले वैवाहिक समारोहों का निरीक्षण करते हुए कोविड-19 से संबंधित व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया एवं उपस्थित सभी व्यक्तियों को मास्क पहनने, सोशल डिस्टेंस रखने एवं कोरोना से संबंधित गाइडलाइन का पालन करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। इस दौरान पालिकाकर्मी अखिलेश पारीक, लक्ष्मण सिंह व आत्माराम शर्मा ने समारोह में आने वाले मेहमानों को सेनेटाइज करने के लिए भी संचालको को निर्देशित किया।

