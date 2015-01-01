पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ रहे किसानाें काे शाहजहांपुर बाॅर्डर पर राेका

सरदारशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • हरियाणा पुलिस ने बॉर्डर पर बैरिकेड्स लगा रोका

दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे पर अलवर जिले के शाहजहांपुर बाॅर्डर पर चल रहे किसान आंदाेलन में शामिल हाेने के लिए सरदारशहर क्षेत्र किसान भी पहुंचे हैं। अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के बैनर तले किसानाें ने दिल्ली की ओर कूच करने की काेशिश की, लेकिन बाॅर्डर पर हरियाणा पुलिस ने बैरिकेड्स लगाकर किसानाें काे राेक दिया। इसके बाद किसान वहीं पर तंबू लगाकर बैठ गए।

सरदारशहर से आंदाेलन में पहुंचे किसान सभा के प्रदेश महामंत्री छगनलाल चाैधरी ने कहा कि जब तक कृषि कानून वापस नहीं लिए जाएंगे, किसान धरने से उठेंगे नहीं। हाईवे काे जाम किया जाएगा। वहीं किसान आंदाेलन स्थल पर ही खाना बना रहे हैं। इस आंदाेलन स्थल पर बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं भी पहुंची हैं। इस मौके पर सांवरमल डूडी, डूंगरराम बेनीवाल, भरतराज, थानाराम मेघवाल, कुमाराम, किशन, रोहिताश, कैलाश,भगतसिंह, सुनील, केशरराम, सुरेंद्र सहित क्षेत्र के अन्य किसान बाॅर्डर पर धरने पर बैठे हैं।

