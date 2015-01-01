पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:राशन कार्डों में आधार सीडिंग का कार्य नहीं करने वाले राशन डीलराें पर कार्रवाई हाेगी

सरदारशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • सरदारशहर पंचायत समिति सभागार में आधार सीडिंग कार्य की प्रगति को लेकर बैठक

पंचायत समिति सभागार हाॅल में बुधवार को राशन कार्ड में आधार सीडिंग कार्य की प्रगति काे लेकर बैठक का आयाेजन हुआ। विकास अधिकारी दुर्गाराम पारीक, रसद विभाग के प्रवर्तन अधिकारी डाॅ. पंकज शर्मा व ब्लाॅक सांख्यिकी अधिकारी हरीश शर्मा ने बैठक में राशन कार्ड सीडिंग की प्रगति के बारे में राशन डीलराें से जानकारी ली। बैठक के दाैरान प्रवर्तन अधिकारी. डाॅ. शर्मा ने कहा कि कहा कि जाे राशन डीलर सीडिंग का कार्य प्राथमिकता से कार्य नहीं कर रहे उनके विरूद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि क्षेत्र में ऐसे कई डीलर हैं जाे सीडिंग कार्य में लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। ब्लाॅक सांख्यिकी अधिकारी ने कहा कि डीलर राशन कार्डाें की जांच कर अपात्र व्यक्तियाें के नामाें की सूची कार्यालय में भिजवाएं। पचास प्रतिशत से कम सीडिंग होने पर संबंधित उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इस दाैरान राशन डीलर एसोसिएशन जिला उपाध्यक्ष हनुमानमल सारण, तहसील अध्यक्ष विक्रमसिंह सारसर, तहसील उपाध्यक्ष दुलाराम, भंवरलाल, यासीन खान, बाबूलाल, अशोक पारीक, मामराज सारण, भंवरलाल शर्मा, रामभक्तसिंह काकलासर, सुरेश गोस्वामी, महेंद्र नैण, मनफूल सारण आदि उपस्थित थे।

तारानगर में बीकानेर से आई टीम राजस्व व पटवार लेखों की ऑडिट में जुटी

तहसील कार्यालय में राजस्व व पटवार लेखों का वार्षिक निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है। बीकानेर से आई निरीक्षण की टीम ऑडिट कार्य में जुटी हुई है। ऑडिट टीम में सहा. राजस्व लेखाधिकारी सीताराम रैगर, तहसील राजस्व लेखाकार बसंत शर्मा, रूपाराम गोदारा, कनिष्ठ लिपिक विक्रम राजपुरोहित शामिल हैं।

तहसील राजस्व लेखाकार बसंत शर्मा ने बताया कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में हुए राजस्व कार्यों की ऑडिट टीम कर रही है। ऑडिट कार्य 22 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। इस मौके पर राजस्व लिपिक कमल सैनी, पटवारी प्रदीप सहारण, सिलोचला, पवन शर्मा, सत्यवीर सहारण, कुलदीप ज्याणी आदि मौजूद रहे।

