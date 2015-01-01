पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:सरदारशहर के सुनील बुरड़क का क्रिकेट में राज्य स्तर पर चयन

सरदारशहर3 घंटे पहले
एसबीआई कर्मचारी 27 वर्षीय सुनील बुरड़क का तेज गेंदबाज के रूप में राज्य स्तर पर चयन हुआ है। बुरड़क ने बताया कि राजस्थान में चल रही यंग स्टार क्रिकेट लीग में गत सात नवंबर काे उदयपुर के केटी क्रिकेट अकेडमी में यंग स्टार क्रिकेट लीग की तरफ से आयोजित ट्रायल में उनका चयन हुआ। ट्रायल बीसीसीआई के ए लेवल कोच राकेश राय व जिम्बाब्वे के अंडर 19 प्लेयर व आईसीसी लेवल-ए कोच तातेंद कार्लोस मुनाकु की देखरेख में हुआ था।

ट्रायल में 800 से ज्यादा खिलाड़ियाें में भाग लिया था। सुनील वर्तमान में भारतीय स्टेट बैंक की भानीपुरा शाखा में कार्यरत हैं। वे उदयपुर में राजस्थान रणजी टीम के कप्तान रहे अशोक मेनारिया के साथ क्रिकेट खेले हैं। बुरड़क भारतीय स्टेट बैंक चूरू जिला आरबीओ-6 क्रिकेट टीम के उपकप्तान भी हैं। वे चूरू तहसील के खंडवा गांव के निवासी हैं।उनके पिता फुलेसिंह बुरड़क खंडवा में सरकारी स्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापक हैं।

