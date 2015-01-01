पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दरिंदगी:घरवालों ने 10 वर्षीय बच्ची को जिस ऊंटगाड़ी वाले के साथ घर भेजा, उसी ने किया दुष्कर्म

सरदारशहर3 घंटे पहले
गांव पिचकराई ताल में सोमवार शाम एक व्यक्ति ने खेत से घर छोड़ने के लिए साथ भेजी गई 10 साल की नाबालिग के साथ रास्ते में ऊंटगाड़े पर दुष्कर्म किया। आरोपी मासूम को घर छोड़कर चला गया, इसके बाद नाबालिग ने अपनी मां को घटना के बारे में बताया। कक्षा 3 में पढ़ने वाली नाबालिग 3-4 दिन से अपने परिवार के लोगों के साथ खेत में थी।

नाबालिग की मां की रिपोर्ट पर मंगलवार देर शाम भानीपुरा थाने में मामला दर्ज हुआ। एसएचओ मलकीयत सिंह के अनुसार पिचकराई ताल की महिला ने रिपोर्ट दी कि उसकी नाबालिग बेटी खेत में परिवार के लोगों के साथ थी। सोमवार शाम परिवार के लोगों ने गांव के ही सहीराम पुत्र सुगनचंद स्वामी के साथ ऊंटगाड़े पर नाबालिग को भी घर छोड़ने के लिए भेज दिया। आरोपी ने रास्ते में ऊंटगाड़े पर ही नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म किया।

पुलिस ने नाबालिग को अस्पताल में मेडिकल के लिए भेजा। एसएचओ के अनुसार आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए संभावित स्थानों पर दबिश दी, लेकिन पकड़ा नहीं जा सका। आरोपी की उम्र 35-40 साल है। उसके 4-5 बच्चे बताए जा रहे हैं।

