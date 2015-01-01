पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकारी खरीद:दूसरे दिन भी नहीं लगा समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंगफली खरीद के लिए कांटा, किसान सीधे व्यापारियों को बेच रहे उपज

सरदारशहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाजार में मूंगफली 5900 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक बिक रही, समर्थन मूल्य है 5170 रुपए

राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार जिले में क्रय-विक्रय सहकारी समिति की ओर से बुधवार से समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंगफली की खरीद शुरू करने के दावे किए जा रहे हैं, वहीं स्थानीय कृषि उपज मंडी में खरीद के लिए गुरुवार को दूसरे दिन भी समर्थन मूल्य पर तुलाई के लिए कहीं काटा नजर नहीं आया। मंडी प्रागंण में जगह-जगह मूंगफली की ढेरियां लगी हुई हैं तथा किसान सीधे व्यापारियों को ही अपनी उपज बेच रहे हैं। किसानों ने बताया कि जिले में सबसे अधिक मूंगफली की उपज सरदारशहर क्षेत्र में होती है, इस बार अच्छी बारिश के कारण फसल की पैदावार भी अच्छी है। पिछले एक पखवाड़े से आसपास के गांवों से किसान लगातार मंडी परिसर में अपनी उपज लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं, जिसके कारण मंडी प्रागंण मूंगफली से अटा पड़ा है।

मूंगफली के साथ ही मोठ व मूंग के दानों की गुणवत्ता भी अच्छी होने के कारण व्यापारी ऊंचे दामों पर उपज खरीद रहे हैं। समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंगफली की खरीद 5170 रुपए में की जा रही है,जबकि बाजार में भाव इससे अधिक हैं। व्यापार संघ अध्यक्ष परतुराम सहारण, मंत्री सुखबीर पारीक व व्यापारी शिवरतन शर्राफ ने बताया कि इस बार मूंगफली के दानों की गुणवत्ता पिछले वर्षों के मुकाबले काफी अच्छी है।

मूंगफली के भाव अभी 3400 से 5900 रुपए तक चल रहे हैं। अच्छी क्वालिटी की मूंगफली 5900 रुपए तक खरीदी जा रही है, जबकि निम्न क्वालिटी की मूंगफली 3400 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से खरीद कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा मूंग 7000, तिल 8200, मोठ 5800-5900 के भाव में बिक रहे है। ऑफिस कानूनगो प्रहलादराय पारीक ने बताया कि तहसील क्षेत्र में गत वर्ष मूंगफली की बुआई 30576 हैक्टेयर में की गयी थी, जबकि औसत पैदावार 28 क्विंटल प्रति हैक्टेयर हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें