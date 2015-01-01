पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:खराब माैसम में किसानों की फसल के बचाव के लिए बनाए टीनशैडाें में व्यापारी रखते हैं अपना माल

सरदारशहरएक घंटा पहले
  बारिश के चलते किसानों को परेशानी, वाहनों के अंदर जाने के लिए रैंप भी नहीं

कस्बे में स्थित इलाके की सबसे बड़ी कृषि मंडी में किसानाें के साथ साैतेला व्यवहार हाे रहा है। यहां खराब माैसम में किसानाें की फसल काे बचाने के बनाए गए टीनशैडाें में व्यापारी अपनी खरीदी हुई फसल रखते हैं, जबकि किसानाें की फसल की बाेली खुले में लगती है। बारिश और तूफान आने पर किसानाें की फसल भीग जाती है। वहीं कई बार बाेली नहीं लगने की सूरत में भी फसल कई दिनाें तक खुली पड़ी रहती है। मंडी में चल रही इस अव्यवस्था पर मंडी समिति के अधिकारी भी कार्रवाई नहीं करते हैं। कई बार किसानाें की ओर से इस संबंध में मंडी समिति से मांग भी की गई है।

किसान मामराज ने बताया कि पिछले पांच वर्षों से मंडी में बने टीनशैडों पर रैंप बनवाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। एसडीएम से लेकर मंडी प्रशासन काे इस संबंध में अवगत करा चुके हैं, लेकिन सुनवाई नहीं हाे पा रही। मंडी में किसानाें के उपयाेग के लिए छह टीनशैड बने हुए हैं। इनमें पांच में रैंप नहीं हैं। रैंप नहीं हाेने से किसान उपज की बाेरियाें काे शैड के नीचे नहीं पहुंचा पाते।

किसानाें का आराेप है कि मंडी प्रशासन व व्यापारियाें की आपसी मिलीभगत से इन टीनशैडाें पर रैंप नहीं बनाए जा रहे हैं। इस संबंध में मंडी सचिव घनश्याम मीणा ने बताया की टीनशैडों के अंदर रखे माल काे लेकर व्यापारियाें से बात की गई है। व्यापारियाें का कहना कि यह माल किसानाें का है। अगर व्यापारी अपनी खरीदी हुई फसल काे टीनशैडाें के अंदर रखते हैं ताे उसकाे वहां से हटवाया जाएगा।

सरकारी खरीद के नियमाें की वजह से मंडी में नहीं हाे पा रही मूंगफली की तुलाई, किसान परेशान

करीब दस दिन पहले कृषि मंडी में शुरू हुए सरकारी खरीद केंद्र पर मूंगफली की तुलाई नहीं हाेने से किसान परेशान हाे रहे हैं। मंडी में वाहनाें की लंबी कतार लग जाती हैं। शुक्रवार काे भी मंडी में ऐसा ही नजारा दिखा। किसानाें का अाराेप है कि सरकारी खरीद के जटिल नियमाें की वजह से मंडी में तुलाई नहीं हाे रही है। मूंगफली के सैंपल भी समय पर नहीं आ पाते।

इससे कई बार मंडी के चक्कर लगाते पड़ते हैं। मूंगफली तुलाई में लगे ठेकेदार रामकुमार सैनी ने बताया कि दाे प्रतिशत से अधिक डैमेज मूंगफली की खरीद नहीं की जा रही है। समिति की ओर से बनाए गए नियमाें के अनुसार ही खरीद की जा रही है। अब तक 900 क्विंटल मूंगफली की तुलाई हुई है।

वहीं किसानाें ने खाली बाेरी के वजन काे लेकर भी खरीद प्रक्रिया पर सवाल उठाए हैं। प्रत्येक बाेरी का एक किलाे 200 ग्राम का कांटा काटा जा रहा है, जबकि बाेरी का वजन मात्र 800 ग्राम ही है। शुक्रवार काे मूंगफली चार किसानाें की मूंगफली के सैंपल लिए गए। जिनमें से दाे सैंपल रिजेक्ट हाे गए। वहीं बरसार हाेने से भी तुलाई प्रभावित रही।

