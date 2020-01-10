पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:ग्रामीणाें ने एलडीसी व पंचायत सहायक पर लगाए भ्रष्टाचार के आराेप

सरदारशहर13 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत मालकसर व नाहरसरा में चल रहे मनरेगा कार्यों में एलडीसी व पंचायत सहायक के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार के आराेप लगाते हुए ग्रामीणाें ने पंचायत समिति के बाहर साेमवार काे प्रदर्शन किया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने एलडीसी व पंचायत सहायक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग का ज्ञापन अतिरिक्त विकास अधिकारी दुर्गाराम पारीक को ज्ञापन साैंपा।

ज्ञापन में बताया कि एलडीसी व पंचायत सहायक मनमर्जी कुछ श्रमिकाें काे 220 ताे अन्य काे 100 से 120 रुपए का ही भुगतान कर रहे हैं। साथ ही जाॅब कार्ड बनाने के नाम पर गरीब लाेगाें से अवैध वसूली भी कर रहे हैं। इस मौके पर सोहनराम मेघवाल, नानूराम मेघवाल, मालूराम मेघवाल, रिद्धकरण स्वामी, सुगनाराम मेघवाल, पूर्णाराम नाई, चुन्नीलाल, गजेंद्रसिंह राजपूत, राजूराम, मेहरचंद, गोरूराम, कुंभाराम आदि ग्रामीण माैजूद रहे।

