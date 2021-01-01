पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संपत्ति मामला:श्रीमाधोपुर में महंत के पास 5.57 व खंडेला में उमेश के पास 4.27 करोड़ रुपए, फतेहपुर में मो. अल्ताफ 91.56 लाख रुपए के मालिक

श्रीमाधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सबसे अधिक संपत्ति के मामले में वार्ड 12 से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष हरिनारायण महंत सबसे अमीर हैं। उनके पास कुल 5 करोड़ 57 लाख 93630 रुपए की संपत्ति है। इनमें कैश 12 लाख 23630, गोल्ड 13 लाख 20 हजार, कृषि भूमि वैल्यू 1 करोड़ 30 लाख व प्लाट, मकान आदि की 4 करोड़ 2 लाख 50 हजार रुपए वैल्यू है।

सबसे अधिक संपत्ति में पहले नंबर पर कृषि व्यवसाय से जुड़े हैं। वही सबसे कम संपत्ति के मामले में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी विजय कुमार हैं। नामांकन फार्म में संपत्ति में इन्होंने केवल अपने पास नकद महज 10 हजार रुपए दर्शाए हैं। चुनाव में 33 वार्डों के 114 उम्मीदवारों में नौ के पास बैंक बैंलेंस के नाम पर 10 हजार रुपए से अधिक नहीं है। वहीं इनमें से दो उम्मीदवारों के पास बैंक बैलेंस शून्य है।

खंडेला . इस बार चुनाव में सबसे अमीर प्रत्याशी वार्ड 20 से कांग्रेस के उमेश कुमार गोयल हैं। जिनकी संपत्ति चार करोड़ 27 लाख रुपए है। उमेश कुमार गोयल को अध्यक्ष पद का प्रबल दावेदार भी माना जा रहा है। पूर्व पंस प्रधान चतुर्भुज गोयल के पोते हैं। उमेश गोयल डायमंड के व्यापारी हैं। मुंबई में इनका व्यापार है। सबसे कम संपत्ति वार्ड 8 के प्रत्याशी मंगलचंद वर्मा के पास है।

इनके पास पांच हजार रुपए है। मंगलचंद पैदल जन संपर्क करने में लगे हुए हैं। मंगलचंद ने बताया कि अभी तक उन्होंने किसी साधन की व्यवस्था नहीं की है। वहीं पांच लखपतियों में इनके पास सबसे अधिक संपत्ति है। वार्ड 15 से नाथूलाल एक करोड़ चार लाख 40 हजार, वार्ड 25 से अमित कुमार 74 लाख, वार्ड 21 टिंकू गुप्ता 73 लाख रुपए, वार्ड 23 से मोहम्मद याकूब 70 लाख रुपए। वहीं 30 उम्मीदवारों के पास 5 लाख से ज्यादा की संपत्ति है।

फतेहपुर . नगर पालिका चुनाव में 55 वार्डों के कुल 190 उम्मीदवारों में 11 उम्मीदवारों के पास आय शून्य है। 38 उम्मीदवारों के पास एक लाख से कम की संपत्ति है जबकि 141 उम्मीदवारों के पास लाखों में संपत्ति है। इनमें से भी चार के पास 50 लाख से अधिक की संपति है। सबसे अधिक संपत्ति के मामले में वार्ड 13 से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार निवर्तमान पार्षद मोहमद अल्ताफ सबसे अमीर हैं और उनके पास कुल 91 लाख 56 हजार पांच सौ रुपए की सपंत्ति है।

अन्य उम्मीदवारों में वार्ड 48 से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार और पूर्व पालिका उपाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश बलारा के पास 76 लाख 91हजार रुपए, वार्ड 49 से निर्दलीय भूराराम के पास 65 लाख 15 हजार और वार्ड 32 से श्यामलाल के पास 62 लाख 17 हजार रुपए की संपत्ति है। वहीं सबसे कम आय वाले अभ्यर्थियों की सूची में 11 उम्मीदवार हैं जिन्होंने अपने पास कोई संपत्ति नहीं बताई है।

इनमें से वार्ड एक से पूजा सैनी, वार्ड 4 से मोहमद आकिब, वार्ड 11 से अमीरा, वार्ड 29 से मुजीब, वार्ड 33 से हाजरा, वार्ड 35 से शौकत, वार्ड 45 से मोहमद अनीस, वार्ड 47 से चण्डीलाल, वार्ड 48 से शाहबाज, वार्ड 51 से मोहमद शरीफ व वार्ड 52 से उम्मीदवार चंद्रप्रकाश शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser