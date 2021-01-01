पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरुकता अभियान:श्रीमाधोपुर में निधि समर्पण अभियान को लेकर जागरूकता रैली निकाली, घर-घर से जुटाएंगे राशि

श्रीमाधोपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे में श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए निधि समर्पण अभियान के अंतर्गत जन जागरूकता रैली मंगलवार शाम को निकाली गई। भाजपा, विहिप, बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ता प्रभु श्रीराम की जय-जयकार करते हुए कस्बे के विभिन्न मार्गों से होकर गुजरे। जगह-जगह रैली का पुष्पवर्षा कर स्वागत किया गया। इस दौरान जयकारा वीर बजरंगी, हर हर महादेव, श्रीरामचंद्र भगवान की जय आदि के जयघोष से वातावरण गूंज उठा।

अभियान के प्रभारी डॉ. परशुराम भातरा ने बताया कि बुधवार से घर-घर व दुकानों पर संपर्क कर श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए समर्पण निधि जुटाई जाएगी। रैली में विहिप के जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. माधव सिंह, जिला उपाध्यक्ष मुकेश कुमार शर्मा, अभियान के सहप्रभारी उमाशंकर ठठेरा, रामजीलाल शर्मा, प्रहलाद सोमानी, सत्यनारायण खांडल, सत्यनारायण सैन, कर्मवीर सिंह घोसल्या, श्यामसुंदर मंगलिहारा, नानगराम नवहाल, भरत पेंटर, आशुतोष कुमावत सहित विभिन्न हिन्दू संगठनों के लोग मौजूद थे।

नाै लाख 15 हजार 282 रुपए निधि कोष में जमा करवाएं

थोई. कस्बे में श्रीराम निधि समर्पण अभियान के तहत सम्मान समारोह हुआ। इसमें नौ लाख 15 हजार 282 रुपए निधि कोष में थोई खंड की ओर से जमा करवाए गए। सम्मान समारोह में निधि समर्पणकर्ता सम्मान समारोह, थोई उपखण्ड श्रीराम मंदिर समर्पण अभियान, अजीतगढ़ खण्ड के अंतर्गत हुआ। निधि समर्पण कार्यक्रम में आम जन के साथ ही थोई उपखण्ड के निधि समर्पणकर्ता भी रहे। इनमें बलदेव दास महाराज काला कोटा धाम, ओंकार दास महाराज श्रीमाधोपुर, सीताराम दास महाराज रायपुर जागीर सहित संतों का मार्गदर्शन एवं राम भक्तों का सम्मान समारोह हुआ। इस दौरान रोशन सामोता, महेन्द्र शर्मा, जीवन राम शर्मा, पवन यादव, रोहित माहेश्वरी सहित राम भक्त उपस्थित थे।

अभियान में 25 हजार रुपए दिए

खंडेला. श्रीराम मंदिर के निधि समर्पण अभियान की शुरुआत की गई। पोखरमल कुमावत की माता तोफली देवी ने 25 हजार रुपए दिए। इस दौरान प्रचारक गिरिराज, सुनील खटकड़, हंसराज बलारां, सुनील कटारिया, हेमराज, नरेश, घनश्याम सहित अन्य उपस्थित रहे। इससे पहले टीम का गठन किया गया।

दांतारामगढ़ |अयोध्या में श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण में निधि समर्पण के लिए अनेक लोगों ने अपना सहयोग दिया। खंड कार्यवाह संतोष सैन ने बताया कि गट्टू देवी गोदावरी मीणा मंढ़ा ने 51 हजार रुपए, कुंदन कुमावत, हीराराम दूण, महेन्द्र सिंह, संपत सिंह, ललित तिवाड़ी, जितेन्द्र गर्वा ने 21 हजार रुपए निधि समर्पण में दिए। नारायण लाल बरवड़, मूलचंद दूण, रणवीर सिंह दीपसिंह, सभी निवासी मंढ़ा ने 11 हजार रुपए निधि समर्पण में दिए। किशन सिंह जगदीश सिंह राजपूत गढ़ परिवार सुरेरा ने 21 हजार रुपए, 15 हजार रुपए सज्जन सिंह निवासी सुरेरा ने समर्पण निधि में दिए।

भंवर लाल ईश्वर लाल चौधरी, श्रवण कुमार सरपंच सुरेरा, मदन सिंह, भंवर सिंह, निवासी सुरेरा ने 11 हजार रुपए समर्पण निधि में दिए। गोकुल जोशी, रामजी लाल चत्राका, कुशाल सिंह यादव दुर्गालाल यादव, डालूराम, गिरधारी लाल यादव, गंगाधर टेलर, मंजरी देवी रतन शर्मा ने 31 हजार रुपए निधि समर्पण में दिए। रामकुमार चेजारा, प्रीतम कुमावत, सत्यप्रकाश त्रिपाठी, देवाराम यादव, मदन लाल काला, कैलाश मनसाका केएम, मुरली शर्मा, ललित लावट, नितेश मनसाका, शंकर मोहनपुरिया, श्रीनारायण लावट, राजेन्द्र सिंह भारीजा, हनुमान शांति लाल शर्मा कांकरा, देवी सहाय सोनी डांसरोली प्रत्येक ने 21-21 हजार रुपए दिए। कैलाश मनसाका, संपत शर्मा, मधुसूदन शर्मा, जनक दुलारी माथुर, सांवर पुजारी, अशोक महंत, कैलाश महंत, हनुमान गढ़वाल, लक्ष्मीनारायण स्वामी, लक्ष्मीनारायण भिंडा, किरण देवी कुंदन मल सैन, विशाल पाटनी, विमल पुजारी, गजानंद सामरिया, दुर्गालाल यादव, नरेन्द्र खेतान, रतन पाटनी, बिहारी लाल महंत, मदन यादव, जगदीश, नेमीचंद कुमावत, रामलाल जाटोलिया, मेघसिंह ललिता कंवर, राजू खेतान अशोक महेश खेतान, महेश गुप्ता खाटू वाले, सुरेश वर्मा, रुकमणी देवी शंभुदयाल सैन, सुगनी देवी कानाराम जाखड़, रामकुमार पप्पू कुमार यादव, श्याम जोशी, सुरेन्द्र कुमावत, गजानंद कुमावत, हेमंत सांवर शर्मा, गोपाल गुर्जर प्रत्येक ने 11-11 हजार रुपए निधि समर्पण में सहयोग दिया। संभाग प्रचारक श्याम सुंदर स्वामी ने बताया कि पुनियाणा के भोलाराम बाजिया ने 51 हजार 151रुपए, मोटलावास के छीतर सिंह शेखावत ने 51 हजार 151 रुपए, उमाड़ा के बुद्धसिंह देवेन्द्र सिंह सत्यनारायण शर्मा ने 21 हजार रुपए, महेश कुमार रतन लाल ने 31 हजार रुपए, पं. रामनारायण इंदौरिया, रामरतन शर्मा, भवानी शंकर शर्मा, नंदकिशोर शर्मा, सरपंच श्योजीराम बुरड़क, गजानंद कंपाउंडर, गोकुलचंद, मदन लाल, एडवोकेट अनिल शर्मा, रिछपाल सिंह, शिवराज सिंह, घनश्याम सिंह, मोतीलाल स्वामी, कुंजबिहारी शर्मा, नेमीचंद शर्मा, गणपत लाल प्रत्येक नेे 11-11 हजार रुपए समर्पण निधि में अपना योगदान दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser