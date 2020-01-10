पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:कृषि से जुड़े तीन अध्यादेशों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर कृषि उपज मंडी बंद रही

श्रीमाधोपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • किसान महापंचायत व मंडी व्यापारियों ने राष्ट्रपति व प्रधानमंत्री के नाम सौंपा ज्ञापन

कृषि से जुड़े तीन अध्यादेशों के लोकसभा में पास किए जाने के विरोध में स्थानीय कृषि उपज मंडी सोमवार को बंद रही तथा मंडी में व्यापार नहीं हुआ। क वर्ग व्यापार संघ एवं किसान महापंचायत के पदाधिकारियों ने सोमवार को प्रधानमंत्री व राष्ट्रपति के नाम का ज्ञापन एसडीएम लक्ष्मीकांत गुप्ता को सौंपा। क वर्ग व्यापार संघ के अध्यक्ष पवन चौधरी व मंत्री प्रकाश जैन के नेतृत्व में प्रधानमंत्री के नाम सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में फार्मेस प्रोड्यूस ट्रेड एंड कॉमर्स बिल 2020 में संशोधन कर देश की अनाज मंडियों का अस्तित्व बचाने की मांग की गई तथा मंडी प्रांगणों में कृषि उपज खरीदने वालों पर टैक्स हटाने, मंडी शुल्क, कृषक कल्याण शुल्क, जीएसटी सभी हटाने की मांग की है।

वहीं किसान महापंचायत के प्रदेश महामंत्री सुंदरलाल भावरियां के नेतृत्व में किसानों ने तीनों अध्यादेशों को वापस लेने तथा न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा की खरीद शुरू करने की मांग को लेकर राष्ट्रपति के नाम का ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन के जरिए कृषक उपज व्यापार व वाणिज्य विधेयक 2020, मूल्य आश्वासन एवं कृषि सेवाओं पर किसान विधेयक 2020 तथा भंडारण सीमा संशोधन विधेयक 2020 ये तीन किसान विरोधी अध्यादेशों को वापस लेने तथा बाजरा की समर्थन मूल्य पर अविलंब खरीद किए जाने की मांग की गई। इस मौके पर किसान महापंचायत के उपाध्यक्ष बनवारीलाल शर्मा सहित अन्य किसान व व्यापारी मौजूद थे।
काली पट्‌टी बांध विरोध जताया
लक्ष्मणगढ़. केंद्र सरकार के कृषि सुधार संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ कांग्रेस ने काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध जताया। नए संशोधन विधेयक को किसान विरोधी बताते हुए ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से सोमवार को ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष दिनेश कस्वां के नेतृत्व में चौपड़ बाजार स्थित सब्जी मंडी में काली पट्टी बांधकर पार्टीजनों ने विरोध किया। इस दौरान पीसीसी सदस्य बनवारी पांडे, साकिर सोलंकी, इदरीश पठान, राजेंद्र गढ़वाल, गिरधारी लाल भूरिया, इब्राहिम खान, दीपक पांडे आदि मौजूद रहे।

