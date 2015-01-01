पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:बाजारों में देर रात तक रही रौनक, दुकानदारों ने की आकर्षक सजावट

श्रीमाधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • रूप चौदस पर महिलाओं में रहा सजने संवरने का क्रेज, ब्यूटीपार्लरों पर दिनभर महिलाओं का हुजूम उमड़ता रहा

छोटी दीपावली व धनतेरस पर बाजारों में रौनक रही। मुख्य बाजार समेत गलियों की दुकानों में भी खरीदार पहुंचे। छोटी दीपावली पर सु़राणी व खंडेला बाजार में बर्तन, रींगस बाजार, चौपड़ बाजार, राजपथ, सीकर बाजार में खरीदारों की भीड़ रही।

दीपक, मोमबत्ती, रूई, ऐपण, रंगोली, खील खिलौने, बताशे, घरेलू सजावट का सामान, बर्तन, सोना-चांदी की दुकानों में भी खरीदारी हुई। इस दौरान कई बार जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। सोने-चांदी के शोरूम, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण, ब्रांडेड कपड़े, जूते के शोरूम में भी ग्राहकों की चहल पहल रही। दीपावली परी मिठाई की दुकानों पर भीड़ रही।
हर्षोहल्लास के साथ मनाई रूप चौदस

कस्बे में शुक्रवार को छोटी दीपावली यानी रूप चौदस पारंपरिक तरीके से हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाई गई। घर-घर में दीप जलाए गए। वहीं बाजारों में दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर पूजन सामग्री व अन्य सामान की खरीदारी की गई व रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से जगह-जगह सजावट की गई।

रामगढ़ शेखावाटी : बाजार गुलजार, उमड़े खरीदार

छोटी दीपावली के अवसर पर कस्बे के बाजारों में रौनक रही। इस दौरान कस्बे के मुख्य बाजार शिव मंदिर क्षेत्र, पुराना बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र, नया बस स्टैंड रोड, उत्तराधा बाजार पुस्तकालय बाजार, चूरू दरवाजा बाजार क्षेत्र, बिसाऊ दरवाजा क्षेत्र, फतेहपुरी दरवाजा क्षेत्र सहित अन्य बाजारों में दिनभर देहात क्षेत्र सहित कस्बे की महिलाओं और युवकों की भीड़ उमड़ती रही। लगातार दो दिनों से देहात क्षेत्र की ग्राहकी बढ़ने से बाजार में दुकानों पर रौनक रही। इस दौरान व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों में कोरोना महामारी के कारण हुई मंदी से बाहर निकलने का अवसर मिला।

