मेधावी:छात्रा शिवानी को मिला चांसलर (गवर्नर) स्वर्ण पदक

श्रीमाधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
शेखावाटी विश्वविद्यालय, सीकर द्वारा जारी गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट सूची में महात्मा गांधी पीजी कॉलेज की छात्रा शिवानी गोपालका पुत्री मातादीन गोपालका (एम.कॉम. फाइनल-एबीएसटी) का चयन हुआ। साथ ही छात्रा का चयन चांसलर (गवर्नर) स्वर्ण पदक के लिए भी हुआ है। वाणिज्य संकाय प्रभारी मनीष अग्रवाल ने बताया कि शेखावाटी विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना से लेकर अब तक का यह पहला चांसलर स्वर्ण पदक है जो शिवानी गोपालका ने प्राप्त किया है। शिवानी गोपालका एम.कॉम. फाइनल-एबीएसटी परीक्षा परिणाम 2018 में प्रथम रही। विगत पांच वर्षों से लगातार उच्चतर अंक प्राप्त करने पर चांसलर स्वर्ण पदक दिया जाता है। महाविद्यालय में छात्रा का सम्मान किया गया। इसमें निदेशक मोहर सिंह खर्रा, सचिव गीता खर्रा, प्राचार्य डॉ. वीके सैनी व उपप्राचार्य विजेंद्र कुमार द्वारा माल्यार्पण कर प्रतीक चिन्ह देकर सम्मान किया।
शादी से बाइक चुराई, पकड़ा गया
कस्बे में बाइक चोर को लोगों ने पकड़ लिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक गुहाला के झाकड़ा निवासी राजेश कुमार शुक्रवार रात शादी समारोह में था, तभी उसकी बाइक चोरी हो गई। शनिवार को दोपहर बाइक को ढूंढ़ रहे थे, तभी भगोठ के पास गोशाला के पास युवक बाइक चला रहा था। उसके नंबर प्लेट नहीं थी। राजेश को शक हुआ तो बाइक रुकवाई। युवक बाइक छोड़कर चोर भागने लगा। तीन चार लोगों ने पीछा कर उसे पकड़ लिया। हालांकि उसका एक साथी भाग गया। पकङा गया युवक गुहाला का ही ढाणी निवासी अनिल भाखर है।

