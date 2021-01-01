पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर पालिका चुनाव-2021:कांग्रेस ने दो बार अध्यक्ष रहे महंत का टिकट काटा तो तीन के साथ खुद निर्दलीय मैदान में

श्रीमाधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 15 साल बाद अध्यक्ष का पद सामान्य, भाजपा लगातार दूसरी बार बोर्ड बनाने के प्रयास में, कांग्रेस पहले ही दो सीट जीत चुकी

भास्कर न्यूज | श्रीमाधोपुर इस बार पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी में बड़ा उलट-फेर हुआ है। यहां दो बार पालिकाध्यक्ष रह चुके कांग्रेसी हरिनारायण महंत को कांग्रेस से टिकट नहीं मिली तो उन्होंने कांग्रेस के सामने ही ताल ठोक दी। महंत यहीं नहीं रुके अपने भाई की पत्नी कमला देवी को वार्ड 29 से निर्दलीय खड़ा कर दिया। इसके अलावा उनके दो करीबी भी निर्दलीय मैदान में हैं, जहां कांग्रेस के भी उम्मीदवार हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस के सारथी विधायक दीपेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत व उनके पुत्र बालेन्दु शेखावत भाजपा को पटखनी देने के लिए पूरी रणनीति के साथ लगे हैं। बालेन्दु सिंह वार्ड 11 व वार्ड 17 में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के सामने खड़े हुए बागियों को कांग्रेस के समर्थन में एक मंच पर खड़ा करने में सफल हुए है। ऐसे में 15 सालों बाद कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाने के आसार दिखने लगे हैं। इधर, 15 साल बाद पालिका अध्यक्ष का पद सामान्य के लिए आरक्षित होने से मुकाबला बेहद रोचक हो गया है। वार्ड 8 से कांग्रेस के मनोहर सिंह व वार्ड 33 से कांग्रेस की किरण चौहान के निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने पर कांग्रेस जीत का खाता पहले ही खोल चुकी है। इन दो वार्डों में पहले ही भाजपा के रणनीतिकार फेल हो गए। ऐसे में भाजपा के अब 35 वार्डों में केवल 31 प्रत्याशी ही चुनाव मैदान में हैं। 35 वार्डों में कुल 114 उम्मीदवार है जिनमें कांग्रेस से 33, भाजपा से 31, बसपा से 2 तथा 48 निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। 76 साल पहले जोशी की हवेली में एक कमरे में स्थापित हुई थी नगर पालिका, अब तक सात बार महिला अध्यक्ष बन चुकी

नगर पालिका श्रीमाधोपुर की स्थापना वर्ष 1944 में अंग्रेजी शासन काल के दौरान पंडित बंशीधर नांगलका जोशी की हवेली में बाहर के कमरे में हुई। अब तक यहां 67 पालिकाध्यक्ष बन चुके हैं। अब तक 67 पालिकाध्यक्ष बने हैं। सात बार महिलाएं भी अध्यक्ष की कमान संभाल चुकी हैं।

स्थापना के एक वर्ष बाद 1945 में कस्बे के ज्ञानचंद को पालिका अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया। इसके बाद 1947 में गोपालदास व 1949 में माननाथ को पालिकाध्यक्ष मनोनीत किया गया। आजादी के बाद 1953 में पालिका के विधिवत चुनावों में जीतकर आए सदस्यों ने सर्वप्रथम कस्बे के जोगीलाल चौधरी को पालिकाध्यक्ष चुना।

पिछले दो दशकों की बात करे तो कांग्रेस एक दफा तथा दो बार निर्दलीय एवं एक बार भाजपा अध्यक्ष का बोर्ड बना। 60 दशक में कस्बे में 12 वार्ड हुआ करते थे, तथा प्रत्येक बोर्ड का कार्यकाल 4 साल का होता था। उस दौरान कस्बे में रोशनी के लिए जगह-जगह लैंप लगाकर लैंपों से ही रोशनी हुआ करती थी। अभी यहां भाजपा को बोर्ड है। 2015 में भाजपा को 13, कांग्रेस को 8 तथा निर्दलीय को 4 सीटें मिली थी।
भाजपा पार्षद मिश्रा निर्दलीय मैदान में
भाजपा से दो बार पार्षद रहे ओमप्रकाश मिश्रा की टिकट कटने पर बागी होकर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। दोनों ही दलों में बागी कमर कसे हुए हैं। इस चुनाव में कुल 26081 वोटर हैं। 3525 वोटर इस चुनाव में बढ़े हैं। बालेन्दु सिंह ने अकेले कमान संभालकर प्रधान व उप प्रधान कांग्रेस का बनाकर एक दक्ष सारथी के रूप में उभरे हैं। वही भाजपा की कमान पूर्व विधायक झाबरसिंह खर्रा संभाल रहे हैं। लेकिन वे लगातार दूसरी बार कमल खिलाने में कितने सफल होंगे यह वक्त बताएगा।

5 वार्डों में सीधा व 13 में त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष
कुल 114 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। इनमें वार्ड 13 में सबसे अधिक 6 प्रत्याशी हैं। वार्ड 2 तथा वार्ड 15 में भाजपा ने अपने प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारे। ऐसे में यहां कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी आमने-सामने हैं। वहीं वार्ड 3, 9, 16, 21 व 27 में भाजपा-कांग्रेस में आमने-सामने का मुकाबला होगा। वार्ड 6, 7, 10, 12, 17, 18,19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 31 व 34 में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है। वार्ड 5, 20, 28, 29, 30, 32, 35 में पांच-पांच प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं।

एक ही परिवार से पांच बार पालिकाध्यक्ष बने
कस्बे के श्यामदास महंत ने कस्बे की राजनीति में पहला कदम रखा और 12 नवंबर 1970 तथा इसके बाद दोबारा से 1 मार्च 1972 को श्याम दास महंत चेयरमैन बने। इनके परिवार से कुल पार बार अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी संभाल चुके हैं।
2021 की स्थिति
कुल वार्ड 35
कुल मतदाता 26081
महिला मतदाता 12611
पुरुष मतदाता 13470
बढ़े मतदाता 3525
कुल उम्मीदवार 114
2015 की स्थिति
कुल वार्ड 25
कुल मतदाता 22556
कुल मतदान 18645
भाजपा को मत 6748
कांग्रेस को मत 5591
निर्दलीय को मत 6177

